Yarra Valley Accommodation Wildlife Retreat Launches in Australia

The Yarra Glen area is packed with options for Yarra Valley accommodation. Luxury hotels, conference centres, guest houses and budget motels are all comfortable, but an intimate Yarra Glen B&B retreat of your own is something else again. With native wildlife adding the natural touch, you’ll instantly feel at home in the sanctuary of this Yarra Valley B&B.



The Burrow at Wombat Bend offers romantic Yarra Valley accommodation at its private best. You’ll be warmly welcomed, you’ll feel like part of the family, but your seclusion is guaranteed. This tranquil mudbrick-and-cedar retreat is the perfect weekend getaway for the couple seeking complete relaxation and time out. It’s just ten minutes from Yarra Glen, and only an hour from the city of Melbourne. It’s the Yarra Glen B&B where guests return time after time.



For people who love nothing more than a personal relationship with wildlife, it’s a dream come true.



From the moment of their arrival, guests instantly sense the pace of life has slowed at this peaceful Yarra Glen accommodation, Wombat Bend. Cares and stress slip away as the eye lights upon the sparkling fresh water billabong; glimpsed through the shady trees, it’s inviting and calming.



The billabong that is the centre of the landscape is home to generations of ducks and waterfowl, and the native Australian trees and shrubs that flourish around its perimeter provide a safe haven for more than 90 species of native birds. A day spent with binoculars and camera, quietly absorbing the natural environment of Wombat Bend, reveals another world where life moves according to the seasons; at night, frog music captures the senses in a surprisingly soothing melody as one drifts off to sleep.



If you can tear yourself away from the peace and quiet of this Yarra Valley accommodation and its beautiful and natural environment, there is plenty to see and do. The Yarra Valley is Victoria’s premier wine region, known throughout the world. It’s our own Tuscany or South of France. Wine tasting and winery tours abound, and special promotional wine events are held throughout the year.



Galleries, fine dining restaurants, intimate bistros, hot air ballooning, open air concerts, craft & farmers’ markets, organic and farmgate producers, bushwalking, bike touring & snow skiing offer something for everyone, every day. The experience of Healesville Sanctuary, one of Australia’s premier wildlife sanctuaries, is not to be missed by international visitors in particular.



If you’re wanting Yarra Valley accommodation that satisfies your dream to be away from it all, yet close to everything, a ‘home away from home’ that is private, romantic, comfortable and welcoming, and so peaceful you’ll never want to leave, The Burrow at Wombat Bend is what you need. Organic gourmet provisions are supplied for a classic country breakfast; complimentary local wine, fruit & cheese platter, chocolates & port are all included. If you have to bring the office with you, wifi is available.



It’s personal. It’s completely self contained, entrance included. It’s your very own space, and a large space at that: a sunny lounge, well equipped kitchen, a super-quiet bedroom that guarantees the best sleep you’ve ever had, with a light and airy ensuite attached, and views from every window that are like framed pictures, only better.



The wildlife is friendly and you’ll have nature on your doorstep. Parrots and Rosellas visit from dawn to dusk, enthralling guests with their antics and confidence; shady trees surround the billabong and you can spend the day absorbed in the natural world in ways you never thought possible.



The rhythm of nature will slow your breathing, soothe your senses, and allow some restful relaxation to enter your soul. It’s the very thing you’ve been hoping to find.



Guests love this special Yarra Valley B&B as they keep coming back for more.



