YaSabe Announces Mobile Coupons for US Hispanics

Herndon, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/14/2012 -- YaSabe, the leading provider of local information for US Hispanics, announced the release of Mobile Coupons, a new resource for Latinos to find special offers from local merchants using their mobile phones. The mobile coupons are accessible via browser from any Smartphone on YaSabe’s mobile website (m.yasabe.com). Users can search and browse in English or Spanish and register to receive notifications about new coupons and special offers from Local business in popular categories like Insurance (Seguros), Automotive, Health, Beauty & Spas Etc. The new mobile coupon service from YaSabe is location-aware and lets users find and discover special offers from local merchants that are nearby. The digital coupons can be displayed and redeemed right from the mobile phone.



“Latinos are among the most active users of the mobile internet”, said Zubair Talib, President of YaSabe. “We will continue to develop and organize unique local information that is useful and relevant for consumers interested in Latino culture and community.”



About Yasabe

USA’S #1 Yellow Pages (Paginas Amarillas) for Hispanics



YaSabe's goal is to help US Hispanics find and connect with cultural relevant products, services, and business - locally. They aim to have the best information about local businesses and to have a personalized touch to help direct you when you are stuck.



YaSabe.com was created by industry veterans, local search experts and people who care deeply about the Hispanic community in the United States. They have been part of the local search business for 10+ years and have provided the technology and products that serviced hundreds of millions of Spanish language search queries like Abogados (Lawyers), Dentistas (Dentists) Etc all over Latin America,Puerto Rico and Brazil. After such success in all those Latin American countries the time was right to finally bring a culturally relevant local search service to the Hispanics here in the USA - the second largest Spanish speaking "country" in the world!



The company is based in Herndon, VA (the technology corridor of Washington, DC), home to more than 250,000 Hispanic households!