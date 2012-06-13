YaSabe Offers Mobile Coupons for US Hispanics

Herndon, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/13/2012 -- YaSabe, the leading provider of local information for US Hispanics, announced the release of Cupones Moviles, a new resource for Latinos to find special offers from local merchants using their mobile phones. The mobile coupons are accessible via browser from any Smartphone on YaSabe’s mobile website (m.yasabe.com). Users can search and browse in English or Spanish and register to receive notifications about new coupons and special offers. The new mobile coupon service from YaSabe is location-aware and lets users find and discover special offers from local merchants that are nearby. The digital coupons can be displayed and redeemed right from the mobile phone.



“Latinos are among the most active users of the mobile internet”, said Zubair Talib, President of YaSabe. “We will continue to develop and organize unique local information that is useful and relevant for consumers interested in Latino culture and community.”



About YaSabe

YaSabe provides mobile and local search for U.S. Hispanics, offering unique content and innovative technology to help consumers find and discover local businesses, coupons and jobs for Spanish speakers. The company also provides a human-powered social concierge service for Hispanics called Ayudame (‘help me’) where consumers can ask YaSabe’s experts and others for help in finding the right local business. Launched in 2010, YaSabe has already provided results for millions of queries from Hispanics searching online for local businesses at YaSabe.com and from Google, Bing and other websites like PaginasAmarillas.com and holaciudad where Hispanics go online. YaSabe offers local businesses and national brands simple and cost-effective ways to reach and influence Hispanic consumers who are searching online. YaSabe was awarded the Top Hispanic Digital Media Innovation of 2011 at Portada’s 5th Annual Hispanic Digital and Print Media Conference.



For more information, please visit:

www.yasabe.com

m.yasabe.com on your mobile



info@yasabe.com



Follow us on Twitter @YaSabe

Facebook.com/YaSabe



13755 Sunrise Valley Drive

Suite 230

Herndon, Virginia 20171