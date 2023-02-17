Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) Long Term Investor Alert: Investigation of Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/17/2023 -- An investigation on behalf of current long-term investors in shares of Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE: YSG) concerning potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain directors and officers of Yatsen Holding Limited was announced.



Investors who are current long term investors in Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE: YSG) shares, have certain options



The investigation by a law firm for current long term investors in NYSE: YSG stocks follows a lawsuit filed against Yatsen Holding Limited over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NYSE: YSG stocks, concerns whether certain Yatsen Holding Limited directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



According to that complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York the plaintiff alleges that the defendants misled investors into believing that Perfect Diary and Little Ondine were thriving, thereby driving Yatsen Holding Limited's "healthy" top-line growth at the time of its IPO and quarter after quarter thereafter and that in truth, however, cosmetic and skincare sales of Perfect Diary and Little Ondine products were declining in the period leading up to (and including at the time of) the IPO and throughout 2021 and that moreover, as the truth about Yatsen Holding Limited's business reached the market, the value of the Company's shares declined dramatically, causing Yatsen Holding Limited investors to suffer significant damages.



Those who purchased shares of Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE: YSG) have certain options



