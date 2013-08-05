YazLawsuitteam.com Providing the Latest News About the Yaz and Yasmin Gallbladder Lawsuits

Luling, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/05/2013 -- Yaz Lawsuit Team, http://www.yazlawsuitteam.com/ , renowned consumer information website providing timely legal information on Yaz lawsuits, has currently updated. This is in response to the latest news published on Thomson Reuters last March 20, 2013 that Bayer has agreed to pay $24 million in gallbladder injury claims.



Infamous for causing blood clots, the widely prescribed oral contraceptive Yaz has been the target of prosecutors in the past few years, hurling lawsuits at the multibillion drug manufacturer Bayer for causing serious Yaz side effects to unsuspecting victims.



According to Bayer’s official **annual report, as of February 12, 2013 the number of Yaz lawsuits pending in the United States and served upon Bayer has reached over 10,000 cases.



Also, about 1,200 asserted claims that were pending have not been filed in court. The number of claimants in the pending lawsuits and claims totaled about 13,600, excluding claims that have already been settled.



These lawsuits frequently focus on Yaz blood clots , as studies have shown that drospirenone, an active ingredient found only in Yaz, causes this dreadful side effect on women who took the drug.



“One of the active ingredients in Yaz, drospirenone, a synthetic progesterone, is a focus of the MDL lawsuit since it is unique to Yaz, Yasmin and Ocella. It is believed that drospirenone may play a major role in the increased risk of Yaz side effects over other birth control pill varieties.” says YazLawSuitTeam.com in one of their articles.



As research continued, Yaz has also been proven to have caused gallbladder injuries, increasing the number of Yaz Gallbladder Lawsuits to date. The recent events forced Bayer to agree to settle these claims to avoid even lengthier and more costly court proceedings.



“’Nevertheless the company [Bayer] has agreed to this settlement, without admission of liability, in order to avoid protracted and expensive litigation and to resolve the vast majority of pending gallbladder claims," a Bayer spokeswoman said in an emailed statement. She said the $24 million settlement was likely less than the legal costs of defending against the suits.” – ***Thomson Reuters’ Article ‘Bayer agrees to settle Yasmin, Yaz gallbladder lawsuits’



Due to this new update, YazLawSuitTeam.com has now updated their website and is still offering its unwavering service of providing timely legal information for victims of Yaz side effects.



Victims can still take advantage of the website’s free case review service and determine if they qualify for legal compensation.



But according to the website owner, those who have previously taken Yaz and suffered gallbladder injuries may struggle a little to find a lawyer to handle their gallbladder case. The website that tries to connect victims to lawyers found that many law firms take only blood clot cases for compensation reasons it seems.



However, YazLawSuitTeam.com still try to find lawyers for the Yaz gallbladder injuries. Victims can get connected with an experienced Yaw Lawyer who can guide them should they decide to push through with a lawsuit against Bayer.



