yAzores.com a Perfect Guide to the Azores Island

Faja de Baixo, Ponta Delgada -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/07/2013 -- The Azores, a group of 9 islands scattered in the Atlantic, lost between Europe and America, are well known for their natural beauty and are a must for intrepid travelers looking for adventure and unexplored, untainted territory. Less known is their historical importance and relevance for the Portuguese people, who colonized the islands in the 15th century, making the Archipelago Portuguese territory.



The Islands have two UNESCO World Heritage sites, one being the city of Angra do Heroísmo on the island of Terceira, due to its historical importance, and the other being the Landscape of the Vineyard Culture on Pico island, which preserves the remains of a way of life started centuries ago, that has survived to this day. On yAzores.com one can find information on these sites and how to make the most of oner visit.



Recently, the Portuguese Association for Archeological Research (APIA) revealed the existence of cave art on the island of Terceira, a discovery which points to the existence of human occupation in the Azores before the arrival of the Portuguese. Apparently, the cave paintings discovered have characteristics that date back to the Bronze Age.



According to an APIA spokesperson, in the last three years, several discoveries were made on different islands of the Azores, which indicate through their architecture and construction that they predate the arrival of the Portuguese. The discoveries were published in scientific articles which were presented to the scientific community in international archeological congresses, having obtained positive feedback and acceptance. Before these discoveries, it was thought that the islands were completely uninhabited before being discovered in the 15th century.



About yAzores.com

http://www.yAzores.com offers one information on all the cultural life of the islands, how to get there and gives one access to the guides that can show one all the historical landmarks. On yAzores one will find much more than just the beaches and the natural trails, one will discover the historical importance of these wondrous islands.



