YD Hardwood Announce Blow out Savings Event on Laminate Flooring

Philadelphia, PA -- 12/24/2012 -- For home or business owners who are searching for hardwood floors in PA, they can now check out YD Hardwood Floors blow out savings event for laminate flooring. Now that the winter season is here, most people spend a majority of their time indoors. During the spring and summer season, most homeowners focus on their curb appeal and landscaping projects and forget about the indoors. However, now that those seasons are over, YD Hardwood wants homeowners to finally upgrade the inside of the home to enjoy it for these cold months ahead.



For hardwood flooring in Delaware County, YD gives people the opportunity to upgrade their kitchen, living room, or finally finish the basement. With the holidays behind, homeowners have the chance to focus on renovations that have been put off for months. For only $0.50 a square foot for laminate flooring, homeowners may even be able to redo their entire home. The professionals at YD Hardwood don’t want homeowners to have to stare at their old, dated flooring any longer. So, take advantage of this astronomical sale while possible.



The laminate hardwood floors in PA can change an entire space from looking old and ratty to elegant and new. Being an extremely cost effective decision for homeowners, it is the cheapest hardwood flooring option and will save money in the long run. They are extremely durable and do not fade after long exposures to sunlight. If one has pets or young kids, this is a great option because it is resistant to stains and scratches. It would be foolish to pass up the chance to get hardwood laminate flooring for only $0.50 a square foot.



About YD Hardwood

YD Hardwood has been specializing in hardwood flooring, moldings, flooring refinishing supplies, stairs, and hand railings for years, servicing companies and homes in the Philadelphia, Delaware County, Montgomery County and South Jersey area, including King of Prussia, Burlington and Cherry Hill.



