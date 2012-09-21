YD Hardwood Announces That They Are Going Green With Wooden Floors & Bamboo Flooring

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/21/2012 -- YD Hardwood, a top flooring contractor in Philadelphia, as well as a manufacturer and wholesaler of hardwood flooring, moldings, flooring refinishing supplies, stairs, and hand railings products has just announced that they are going green with wooden floors and bamboo flooring. Bamboo flooring is one of the hottest flooring materials in today's floor market, and with many environmental advantages it makes it stand out from the rest. Bamboo can also be harvested much faster than soft wood, taking only five years to cycle as opposed to thirty!



In addition to bamboo floors, YD Hardwood also has cork and wood flooring, both of which are also considered "green flooring" and environmentally friendly for those who are interested in going green. These forms of flooring come from renewable resources, and will still withstand the amount of activity they may receive from a number of people coming in and out of a person's home.



Many of YD Hardwood's floors come in hundreds of different styles and shades. With both beauty and durability, YD Hardwood's environmentally sound flooring options rank them amongst the best in the business when it comes to finding hardwood flooring company in PA!



To hear more about their services and green flooring options visit http://www.hardwoodflooringphiladelphia.com/