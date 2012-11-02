YD Hardwood Is Now Offering Laminate Flooring for $0.50 a Square Foot

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/02/2012 -- YD Hardwood is now offering laminate flooring for only $0.50 a square foot. With this special going on homeowners will be able to renovate and update their home without breaking the budget. As a laminate flooring company in Cherry Hill, YD Hardwood floors allows homeowners to create a unique look in any room of the house.



For laminate flooring in Philadelphia, homeowners will be able to take advantage of this cost effective and low maintenance option for their home. Being one of the most affordable alternates to real hardwood floors makes for a great way to obtain high quality flooring. YD Hardwood offers a variety of laminate flooring options such as hickory natural, Brazilian cherry, tiger wood, ebony walnut, and more. It can also last longer than real hardwood without wearing down or losing its shine.



When choosing laminate floors in Montgomery County, the professionals at YD Hardwood will assist homeowners is selecting the perfect floors that will suit one’s style. With laminate flooring being a good investment, homeowners can take advantage of the $0.50 a square foot sale for new remodelling projects that have been put on hold. Since they are durable, it makes for a suitable and affordable option.



About YD Hardwood

YD Hardwood has been specializing in hardwood flooring, mouldings, flooring refinishing supplies, stairs and hand railings for years, servicing companies and homes in the Philadelphia, Delaware County, Montgomery County and South Jersey area, including King of Prussia, Burlington and Cherry Hill.



To hear more about their services and green flooring options visit http://www.hardwoodflooringphiladelphia.com/