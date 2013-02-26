YD Hardwood Is Now Offering Savings on the Hardest Bamboo Flooring Available on the Market

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/26/2013 -- As of late, there have been a lot of talks about strand bamboo flooring, and at YD Harwood they are proud to now offer the hardest bamboo on the market for only $2.99 a square foot. As flooring contractors in Philadelphia, the professionals at YD Hardwood understand that not every floor is made the same, even if derived from the same type of wood.



For residential homeowners looking for a new flooring option that will uphold even its toughest travelers whether they may be children or pets, the manufacturing process of strand woven bamboo flooring makes it considerably more durable. Since it is considered a renewable resource, this green flooring product appeals to homeowners for having a great reputation and also a spa-like feel. When choosing bamboo flooring, a YD Hardwood flooring contractor from Philadelphia will be sure to inform a customer on the benefits and care that is needed to sustain the elegant, stylish floors for years to come.



Strand woven bamboo manufacturing goes by the European standards to enhance the quality. When making bamboo flooring, it is 100% harvested with zero waste involved. The bamboo stalks are boiled in order to remove any sugars, which is a great deterrent since insects and termites are attracted to sugars. The professionals at YD Hardwood will be sure to inform every home or business owner on the differences between the bamboo flooring options. Many may not know that strand woven bamboo flooring is a one-piece board, whereas others may be glued together. Being only $2.99 a square foot allows for property owners to get the flooring of their dreams installed by a YD hardwood flooring contractor in Montgomery County. Having beautiful, durable, and long-lasting hardwood floors are a great way to add value to the home and provide a warm cozy feel to all those who enter.



About YD Hardwood

YD Hardwood has been specializing in hardwood flooring, moldings, flooring refinishing supplies, stairs and hand railings for years, servicing companies and homes in the Philadelphia, Delaware County, Montgomery County and South Jersey area, including King of Prussia, Burlington and Cherry Hill.



