YD Hardwood Now Offers Discount Engineered Flooring for $1.50 a Square Foot

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/07/2012 -- YD Hardwood has announced their new specials of engineered hardwood flooring for only a $1.50 a square foot. The flooring contractors of PA will be able to assist homeowners in selecting the best options for their flooring renovation. With these savings, one will be able to get the floor of their dreams for a $1.50 a square foot. Changing the flooring in one’s home can completely change the overall look of a space.



For wholesale hardwood flooring in Norristown, YD Hardwood is the place to get great engineered wood floors that are highly resistant to moisture more so than solid wood flooring. For flooring installation in Norristown, engineered wood floors are a great option for basements that have high levels of humidity. This allows homeowners to renovate their room or entire home with a hardwood flooring installation in Philadelphia from YD. They make it possible to choose from many different exotic or simple classic looks when making over a space.



Being that engineered hardwood floors only comprise of a small layer of real hardwood they use half as many trees as solid wood floors. The flooring contractors of Norristown make it affordable for homeowners and businesses who are looking to upgrade their property with YD Hardwood’s engineered hardwood flooring for only $1.50 a square foot.



About YD Hardwood

YD Hardwood has been specializing in hardwood flooring, moldings, flooring refinishing supplies, stairs and hand railings for years, servicing companies and homes in the Philadelphia, Delaware County, Montgomery County and South Jersey area, including King of Prussia, Burlington and Cherry Hill.



To hear more about their services and green flooring options visit http://www.hardwoodflooringphiladelphia.com/