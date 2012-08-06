YD Hardwood Offers a Full Time Limited Structural Warranty on ¾" Pre-finished Hardwood Flooring

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/06/2012 -- YD Hardware is the leading hardwood company for flooring Installation in PA, including Philadelphia, Springfield, and Delaware County. YD has offered a warranty on ¾" pre-finished solid wood flooring to be free from defects in the structure, machining, and final dimension.



A Spokesperson of YD Hardware stated, “I feel great to announce a warranty for ¾" pre-finished solid wood flooring to be free from defects in the structure, machining, and final dimension for as long as the original purchaser owns their home and maintains a normal environmental condition inside the home. This warranty is effective for 25 years from the date of purchase. Our Philadelphia hardwood refinishing company, YD Hardwood, can provide you with cost-efficient and organized hardwood refinishing. Our hardwood refinishing company and all of our employees are honest, friendly and highly professional. We also provide service as a flooring contractor in Delaware County.”



They have built a reputation for hardwood flooring installation in Delaware County, flooring installation in PA, hardwood floor in PA and refinishing in PA. YD Hardwood specializes in custom designs, builds, and makes installations for any type of stairs railings and moldings. YD Hardwood is confident enough to encourage its clients to compare products and shopping around other hardwood floor installation companies in the Philadelphia, Montgomery, Delaware County and South Jersey areas. They know that they offer the best products for the best price in comparison with other neighboring hardwood companies. As a flooring contractor of Delaware County, YD Hardwood carries a lot of know-how, proper tools and patience with them on every project.



YD Hardware is both a manufacturer and wholesaler of hardwood flooring, moldings, flooring refinishing supplies, stairs and hand railings products for years to come. They are servicing companies and homes in the Philadelphia, Delaware County, Montgomery County and South Jersey area and eliminate middleman in their service area. Because of being a manufacturer and wholesaler, they are able to offer products 50%-75% below retail price, passing those huge savings onto clients. To know more visit www.hardwoodflooringphiladelphia.com.