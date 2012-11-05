Year - Round Specials for Less at Dyanna Spa New York

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/05/2012 -- Dyanna Spa showcases affordable services for facial spa in Manhattan NYC , which is available all throughout the year to give you healthy, glowing skin. Indeed, most people walk in a spa not knowing which facial treatment they should choose. Dyanna Spa has devised a recommended list of their special spa services to facilitate selection for people during any given season. All of their facials are performed in 60 minutes, giving clients an hour-long experience of ultimate relaxation and pampering.



Facial treatments are favorites among clients, but the Summer Facials from Dyanna Spa are the perfect kind for the hot and humid months at NYC.



Peeling Facial

This utilizes fruit and vegetable enzymes to thoroughly shed dead skin cells. If your goal is to exfoliate your skin, this is the facial for you. For only $65, you get to experience an effective and safe skin-deep treatment.



Hydra 4 Sensitive Skin Facial

You get to experience intense nourishing and moisturizing with this procedure. This process makes use of natural olive oil, olive leaf extracts and seaweed, which are all great for sensitive skin. For $85, you can experience the gentlest form of skin facial.



Hydra Medic Acne Facial by Repechage

For more intense cleansing, this deep-pore clarifying treatment using the special “desincrustation mask” is applied to refine the skin. You only have spend only $95 for this lavish procedure.



Deep Pore Cleansing Facial

A classic facial by Dyanna Spa, this removes blackheads and whiteheads quite effectively, especially when used long-term. For people with visible pores and troublesome acne, this $85 treatment is worth every dollar.



Fall Facials, on the other hand, are unique treatments that can help the skin recover from damages experienced during the summer. The fall season, hence, is the perfect time to fully restore your skin.



Black Currant Facial

This nourishing and calming facial uses black currant seed oil, a known organic substance that does wonders for the skin. You only have to spend $85 for this relatively new treatment, but a promising one at that.



European Deep Pore Facial

For one hour, you can experience cleansing, exfoliating and moisturizing treatments in one package. $75 is all you have to shell out to avail of this posh beauty service like a true European.



Vita Cura Firming Facial

This is a unique facial that improves mature skin, which is highly recommended for those who want to delay or prevent premature aging. With this special treatment, you can bring back your skin’s elasticity for only $95.



Winter Facials, meanwhile, are hydrating yet calming procedures that combat skin dryness during cold months. Winter facials from Dyanna Spa are thus more focused on moisturizing the skin.



Caviar Facial

The name itself sounds rather exquisite, but what it does is even more notable. The caviar facial is rich with Omega 3 and 6 fatty acids that can revive damaged skin. For only $85, you can help produce a new layer of skin cells for a healthier-looking you.



24 KT Gold Facial

Dyanna Spa indeed offers a lot of lavish procedures, and the 24 KT Gold Facial does not disappoint. This treatment is loaded with antioxidant and minerals to refresh the face. For a price of $85, you can pamper your skin like a true queen.



Glycolic Anti-Aging Facial Treatment

Although this is only done for 30 minutes, half an hour is actually enough to help reduce the appearance of wrinkles on the face. The alpha hydroxyl component reduces fine lines to make you look more youthful, too. Available for $45, this winter facial is definitely a steal.



Lastly, spring facials are revitalizing treatments that work so well on damaged skin left dry by the winter season. Most of the spring facials from Dyanna focus on intense hydration and skin maintenance.



Aromatherapy Facial

One full hour of a stress-relieving facial massage using aromatic oil is enough to enhance circulation and promote rest. For $75, you can experience expert aromatherapy from Dyanna’s skilled staff.



Sheep Placenta Facial

This is a facial that nourishes, moisturizes and fixes almost any skin problem, because placenta is very concentrated in vitamins, minerals and nutrients to aid in skin rejuvenation. For only $85, you can see an improvement in how your skin looks and feels.



Collagen Eye Treatment

Because the area around the eyes is so delicate, this is the most prone to developing premature aging. This collagen-infused treatment reduces the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines around the eyes—all for $15 only.



There are indeed many kinds of facial treatments to choose from; for every season, there is bound to be one facial or two that you will love. Head off to Dyanna Spa and enjoy professional treatment. You can also avail of more affordable spa NYC when you spend $100 on any facial treatment—and get an additional $10 off.



For more information, contact:

Dyanna Body & Nail Salon

40 East 21st St

New York, NY 10010

(212) 995-2355

http://www.dyannaspa.com/