Yeast Infection No More Review by TheHealthDiaries Reveals How Eating the Right Foods Can Prevent and Cure Yeast Infections Through Diet

Oakland Gardens, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2014 -- Yeast Infection No More advocates a holistic approach to treat people with Candida yeast infection permanently and relieve them of the debilitating symptoms quickly. It points to the fact that this disorder is an internal and systemic problem. The genital, muscle, or skin conditions associated with it are just the external manifestations of a body under attack by microorganisms such as Candida Albicans.



Developed by certified nutrition specialist and health consultant Linda Allen, the system addresses Candida overgrowth not as a localized surface problem but a serious inner imbalance and proceeds to educate people about what it is, why they had it, which treatments do not work or tend to worsen it, and how it can be completely eliminated.



It discusses all the factors that contribute to yeast infection in the body, which causes a disruption in the balance of the internal environment. These include the aggravating agents and conditions that must be prevented so it doesn’t recur and spread. The system is said to be comprehensive and multidimensional as it goes right to the root cause to make the body a place where Candida overgrowth cannot thrive.



What can people gain from poring over the instantly downloadable ebook?



Used by 143,000 people from 157 countries, Yeast Infection No More is contained in a 250-paged ebook filled with step-by-step instructions and valuable advice that are easy to understand and follow. It comes with free lifetime updates and one-on-one counseling with Allen for three months.



People who followed the protocols were able to put an end to their genital or oral yeast infections, recurring thrush, athlete's foot and other skin infections, headaches and migraines, muscle aches and fatigue, digestive disorders and allergies, depression and mood swings related to yeast overgrowth, and rashes, redness, itches, burning and discomfort.



Treating the body from inside out, the system promises to rebalance the body, regain energy and vitality, increase enthusiasm and mental clarity, enjoy healthy skin and nails, as well as feel lighter and healthier using natural methods and without resorting to medications and topical creams. It promotes a safe alternative to the common treatments used that do not actually address the root cause and only deal with the symptoms.



CLICK HERE TO INSTANTLY DOWNLOAD YEAST INFECTION NO MORE EBOOK



Yeast Infection No More debunks the thinking that anti-fungal creams and probiotics can treat Candida overgrowth. It explains that topical creams merely work on the symptoms presenting a temporary solution and no such treatment can really cure yeast infection. Similarly, probiotic therapy, which works to balance the good and bad bacteria in the digestive tract, does not deal with the root cause of the problem so the effects won’t last. It also warns against using anti-fungal drugs that can damage the internal system and make the yeast infection worse.



The system claims there’s a strong link between diet and yeast infection although diet alone does not constitute a total cure. It can reduce the symptoms and a significant part of the infection. But being a complex condition, yeast infection can be triggered by multiple factors so the program advices attacking the problem holistically.



How does the program exactly work to effectively remove yeast infection?

Yeast Infection No More shows five steps to eliminate any type of yeast infection regardless of how severe these are. It has been clinically proven to work on yeast infection in the vagina, penis, skin, mouth and throat, bladder and kidneys, urethra, deep organ tissues, and bones, joints or muscles. The system bares a combination of protocols that should be followed for best results.



Furthermore, it presents a lifetime solution to prevent yeast infection from happening again so it points to the top ten worst foods to avoid and best anti-yeast foods to eat, a simple 12-hour treatment to eliminate annoying surface symptoms, the importance of acid-alkaline balance and optimizing PH balance, an easy way to rid the body of heavy metals, and a 100% natural supplement encouraged for daily intake to remove symptoms in days.



Know how Candida is diagnosed using CSDA, Live Cell Microscopy, Antigen Levels, Immune Assays and The Symptom Score Questionnaire, plus learn the connection between physical activity and yeast infection. The system also divulges the truth about parasites and yeast infection as well as the method to eliminate these through a 7-day routine. These are just some of the information captured in the system.



With a lifetime access, Yeast Infection No More can be customized to suit a person’s unique condition. It is also interactive and practical to show fast results without any side effects.



About Yeast Infection No More

Yeast Infection No More costs a few bucks and each purchaser will get several bonus books including The Complete Candida Yeast Cookbook, A Complete Handbook of Nature’s Cures, How and When to be Your Own Doctor and The Healing Power of Water.