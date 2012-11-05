Yeast Infection Symptoms in Men and How to Eliminate Them Are Focus of YeastInfectionInMenTips.com

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/05/2012 -- A yeast infection is a health condition that is as common as it is uncomfortable. Although statistics show that women are more likely to suffer from an overgrowth of yeast in their bodies, men are also prone to getting yeast infections.



A website has been creating quite a buzz lately for its in-depth and educational articles that help explain yeast infection symptoms in men, as well as information on a variety of natural treatments.



In addition to articles, the site also includes photos that show what a yeast infection in men may look like. The site also addresses the yeast infection causes in men.



“Yeast infection does not normally occur in men but you need to take caution because men are prone to have the infection too,” an article on the website explained, adding that because there are different reports on the spread of yeast infection in men, it is important to be able to identify the signs of a yeast infection.



Because the overgrowth of yeast may cause symptoms like skin rashes, toenail fungus and oral thrush, and because it may also be a symptom of a more serious health problem, the article encourages men to be aware of the various symptoms of a yeast infection. These include burning, redness and itchiness on the penis; red bumps on the head of the penis, right under the foreskin; white patches of skin on the penis and testicles; pain during urination,; and a distinct smell.



As the website advises, men who are experiencing any of these symptoms should seek out yeast infection remedies as soon as possible. The way yeast infections are eliminated in men is the same as in women. A medical practitioner will typically advise that men use an over-the-counter cream that is found in most drug stores.



Unfortunately, in many cases, the yeast infection will reoccur, even after treating it with medicine.



“According to reports by a lot of people who once suffered from the same infection, they said it is better to cure yeast infection naturally through homemade remedies,” an article on the website said. These natural treatments include eating more yogurt, raw garlic, drinking more water, and colon cleansing.



