Yeast Market Forecast Revised in a New FMI Report as COVID-19 Projected to Hold a Massive Impact on Sales in 2020

Yeast is one of the most versatile microorganisms whose services are employed by pharmaceutical and food & beverage industries in the production of their products. Yeast is a rich source of protein, B vitamins, and minerals such as chromium, selenium, copper, zinc, and others.



Yeast is used in the food and beverage industry due to its ability to enhance fermentation, impart aroma, taste, texture, and flavor to food. Amongst all fermenting agents available globally, yeast is considered the most consistent due to its ability to aid carbon release effectively. In the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries, yeast is used as a biofuel and dietary supplement, respectively.



Yeast Market Driven by Growing Consumer Spending on Healthy Organic Food Products



There are many health benefits associated with the regular in taking of organic food products like yeast. These include skin rejuvenation, eyesight improvement, boosting of the immune system, protection, and cholesterol reduction. Yeast can also act as an anti-oxidant that helps in protection against oxidative damage.

With the rise in awareness regarding the importance of consuming organic food products, the yeast market is expected to witness significant growth within the foreseeable period as consumers are ready to spend on healthy food products.



Increasing Applications by End-User Sectors



The food and beverage industry use yeast in production a large number of their products such as alcoholic beverages, non-alcoholic beverages, animal feeds, yeast extract, and probiotic drinks. Yeast is often used by the bakery industry to enhance the quality of bakery goods.



The increasing demand from these end-user sectors contributes significantly to the yeast market's growth, and this factor is projected to drive the market further within the forecast period.



Yeast Market Restraint



The yeast market is estimated to witness a decline in the global market since the raw materials available for production are scarce, and every key player in the industry is in competition for the little that is available.

The market might be forced to shut down if there are no alternative means for yeast production.



Yeast Market: Region-wise Analysis



Europe remains the largest region in the yeast market due to the increase in demand for processed foods and the rise in awareness regarding the health benefits of consuming yeast products within the region.



Yeast Market: Competitive Landscape



Some of the prominent market players that are trending in this industry include; Alltech Inc., Ab Mauri, Ab Vista, Chr. Hansen, Bio Springer S.A., Angel Yeast Co. Ltd, Cargill Incorporated, and Dsm N.V. among others

With the increase in partnership among key players and the yeast market expansion to other regions where they are absent, the industry is expected to experience significant growth within the forecast period.

Global Yeast Market Segment Analysis



The yeast market can be segmented on the following basis:



Type

? Baker's Yeast

? Bi-ethanol Yeast

? Feed Yeast

? Wine Yeast

? Brewer's Yeast



Form

? Dry Yeast

? Fresh Yeast

? Instant Yeast



Region-wise Analysis

? North America (U.S., Canada)

? Latin America (Mexico, Brazil)

? Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Poland, Russia)

? East Asia (China, Japan, South Korea)

? South Asia (India, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Indonesia)

? Oceania (Australia, New Zealand)

? Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Northern Africa, South Africa)



