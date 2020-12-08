Yeast Market Study: An Emerging Hint of Opportunity: Altech, Angel Yeast, Associated British Foods

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/08/2020 -- Latest Research Study on Yeast Market published by AMA, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope.Yeast Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services.The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors, Challenges and Current Scenario Analysis of the Yeast. Demand from top notch companies and government agencies is expected to rise as they seek more information on COVID-19. Check Demand Determinants section for more information.

Altech Inc. (United States), Angel Yeast Co., Limited (China), Associated British Foods plc (U.K), Lallemand Inc. (Canada), Lesaffre Group (France), Leiber Gmbh (Germany), Bio Springer S.A. (France), Cargill Incorp. (United States) and Synergy flavours (U.K).

Over the last decade, the food industry has witnessed a rise in the consumption of fermented food products such as yoghurt, pickles, and sauces and, some traditional Asian foods such as Kimchi and Kempeh. Owing to its fermenting property, yeast has been widely used on a large scale for fermentation in the production of these foods, eventually driving the demand for yeast in the global market. With the increase in the bakery industry and rising demand for ease, food are some of the factors which are boosting the Global Yeast market. Yeast is a fermenting agent that is used in bread and for alcohol fermentation which is widely adopted leading to an increase in demand for food and beverages industry contributing to market growth.

Type (Baker's yeast (Dry yeast, Fresh yeast, Instant yeast, others), Brewer's, Wine yeast, Bioethanol yeast, Feed yeast, Others (Nutritional and Supplement yeast)), Application (Food and Beverages (Bakery, Alcoholic Beverages, Non alcoholic Beverages, Processed and Convenience Foods), Wine, Feed, Others), Form (Dry yeast, Instant yeast, Fresh yeast, Other (Bread machine yeast and Rapid-rise yeast)), Speciality Yeast (Yeast autolysis, Yeast extract, Beat glucan)

Market Drivers

- Increased awareness of consuming fermented food containing microorganisms (Bacteria and Yeast).

- Increased consumption of fast food and enhanced production of animal feed enriched minerals.

- Changing lifestyle in developing countries and urbanisation

- Growing consumer needs for natural food ingredients



Market Trend

- Increasing strategic geographical expansion and rise in collaboration and growing demand for organic yeast offerings are among key vendors in the market that are regulating the yeast industry



Restraints

- Unavailability of proper raw material required in various yeast productions

- Stringent food safety regulation and severe food shelf-life policies.

- Molasses trading restrictions in countries like Europe.



Opportunities

- Yeast market will have the enormous opportunity from replacing molasses with filtered dates which are an extract of yeast production.

- The rise in concern over usage of synthetic flavor. High R&D expenditure and innovation capabilities along with good customer relationship.

- Yeast used as a substitute to Monosodium Glutamate (MSG) is providing ample opportunities for the market in the near future.



Challenges

- Lack of awareness among less developed economies

- High investment cost factor and increased price of ingredients of yeast.



Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Yeast Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.



