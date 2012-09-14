Yellow Duck Web Design Gains Attention for Its Web Designs That Convert

Chelmsford, Essex -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/14/2012 -- Websites are an essential part of any business, with between 60-80% of all enquiries for products and services now being made online, an effective website is vital. Despite this, the process of creating a specialised, professional website can be difficult, especially for small business owners or larger businesses more familiar with traditional marketing methods. Yellow Duck Web Design who provide web design in Essex for customers across the globe, have been getting a lot of attention lately for their distinctive designs.



Whether users are looking for an easily updatable template into which they can put their basic information, a portfolio site which can showcase their projects and achievements or a large scale bespoke website including online stores and more, Yellow Duck can help.



Their solutions come in four distinct strata: Starter, Pro, E-Commerce and Enterprise, each with its own range of features included, for instance image galleries, social network integration, content management systems and newsletter templates.



Their portfolio lists examples of websites created by Yellow Duck to give potential customers a better impression of the service they will receive. Their blog also includes high quality editorial content covering a range of important topics in the field of web design, sharing insights and information designed to help clients make more informed decisions on their web-based strategies.



As well as design, Yellow Duck work with top quality SEO specialists and online copywriters who specialise in optimising web presences to maximise the initial and ongoing ROI. All in all, they aim to make taking the first small step into cyberspace a giant leap forward for new and existing businesses everywhere.



A spokesperson for the company explained their approach,



“No matter which package a customer selects we produce impactful designs that convert. The conversion aspect is something many web design teams neglect. However we are of the firm belief that the design should funnel visitors to an end goal, whether that is to buy a product or pick up a phone to make an enquiry. In addition to the elegant designs we have become synonymous with we are also sure to code in a manner that is friendly for the search engine’s to give customers the best chance of being found. “



About Yellow Duck Web Design

Yellow Duck design and build beautiful websites for a large range of clients from a studio in Chelmsford in Essex. Their aim is to create websites that stand out from the crowd, giving the client a professional online presence producing maximum ROI. For more information please visit: http://www.yellowduckwebdesign.co.uk/