Key Players in This Report Include,

Cargill Inc. (United States), Axiom Foods, Inc. (United States), The Scoular Company (United States), DuPont (United States), Glanbia Plc (Ireland), Kerry Group PLC (Ireland), Bata Food (Turkey), Roquette Frères (France), Shandong Jianyuan Group (China) and Cosucra Groupe Warcoing (Belgium)



Definition:

Yellow pea protein is made by extracting protein from yellow split peas. It is also known as Pea Protein isolate. It is a high-quality protein and a good source of iron and other nutrients. It is great for muscle growth, weight loss, and heart health. It is one of the most Non-allergenic and has a high level of functionality therefore it can be utilized in a variety of foods and beverages where there is a need for protein enrichment. In culinary products, pea protein displays very good meat binding properties or even texture in different applications. It is largely used in bakery, meat, fish & eggs, and sports nutrition. Also, ready meals and cereals were in the top food and beverage product containing pea protein. Interestingly, the dairy category is booming with an increase of 90% of product launches in 5 years.



Influencing Market Trend

- Growing Demand for Vegan Alternatives Along With Increased Awareness about the Benefits of Natural Ingredients



Market Drivers

- Growing Interest in Vegetarian and Plant-Based Diets among Consumers

- Increasing Demand for Versatile, Non-GMO, and Clean-Label Products



Opportunities

- Increasing Distribution Reach in Asian Countries Owing To Less Demand

- Increase Volume Sales through Collaborations with Pet Food Manufacturers



Restraints

- High Cost Of Processing and Extraction

- Low Production of Yellow Split Pea



Challenges

- People with Sodium-Restricted Diet Should Be Cautious Due To High Sodium Content



The Global Yellow Pea Protein Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Isolate, Concentrate, Textured), Application (Baked Products, Infant/toddler Nutrition, Sports Nutrition Formulations, Snacks and Cereals, Encapsulation), Nature (Organic, Conventional), Protein Level (?60%, 60%-80%, < 80%), Method of Processing (Dry Processing, Wet Processing), Sales Channel (Offline (Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Specialty Stores), Online)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



