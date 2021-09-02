Yellow Shield Offers a Variety of Bunded Storage Products for Safely Storing Highly Inflammable Materials

Leicester, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/02/2021 -- The leading provider of bunded storage solutions, Yellow Shield offers a comprehensive selection of bunded storage products for safely storing highly inflammable materials. They provide bunded storage products with bespoke manufactured and built to individual specifications to safely store liquids, chemicals, petroleum mixtures, and other hazardous materials at the workplace and residential buildings. Additionally, a wide range of products, including IBC Stores and chemical storage tanks are available to clients to protect the inside and outside environment.



Yellow Shield is known for offering precision-engineered products and the highest quality for secured storage of chemicals. They offer drum storage for safely storing steel drums and barrels, IBC storage for conforming to the Environment Agency Pollution Prevention guidelines, and chemical storage for keeping inflammable liquids safely. Their company is assured to be compliant with all relevant UK regulations, including the Oil Storage Regulations of 2001.



The company helps assist the clients in choosing from bunded storage solutions that best cater to their requirements at competitive market prices. Yellow Shield aims to provide the right product at the right price and ensure all the storage needs are met as per the UK legislation and their health and safety requirements. Along with bunded storage products, they also offer wheelie bins, spill kits, and other products for water leak management, spill control, and other related purposes.



Talking about the services offered by Yellow Shield, a representative of the company stated "We offer a variety of bunded storage products for maintaining safety and security along with environmental sustainability. Each of our products is strictly monitored for quality before getting approval for further sale and distribution. We believe in smooth customer service, value for money solutions, and fast delivery. Our team dedicatedly works to maintain manufacturing standards and regulations compliance."



Yellow Shield Products Ltd was set up as Spill Direct Ltd in 2006. Continuing with the immense success and ever-growing demand for waste management products, they launched their new website in 2010 and rebranded as Yellow Shield. All their bins and other products are constructed of high-quality material and designed to be durable and resistant to rust and termites. They have 25,000 Sq. Ft. Warehouse that stocks over 700 product lines ready for immediate dispatch.



