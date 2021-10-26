Yellow Shield Offers an Extensive Range of Wheelie Bins with Free Delivery to UK Mainland

Leicester, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/26/2021 -- A one-stop online store for environmental control and waste management equipment and resources, Yellow Shield offers an extensive range of wheelie bins in a variety of sizes and capacities to meet the commercial and household needs of customers. Available at competitive prices, their wheelie bins are available with them in multiple colours including red, blue, green, yellow and grey.



Known for their 5-star platinum services, Yellow Shield has in stock top quality wheelie bins ready for dispatch the same day. The online store also provides free delivery to UK Mainland, along with nice discounts on multiple purchases. All of the wheelie bins they provide are manufactured from high density polyethylene and quality tested on various stringent parameters to ensure they are resistant to harsh weather conditions, UV rays, and extreme temperatures, without any wear or tear.



In accordance with the EN 840 and RAL-GZ 951/1 standards, their wheelie bins are ideal for use in the industrial, commercial and domestic sectors. In addition to their range of wheelie bins, Yellow Shield also provides a wide array of accessories including bin storage, dustbins and catering bins, wheelie bin lifters and much more.



Yellow Shield are industry leaders in providing high quality waste management and spill control products to customers across the UK. All of the products and services they provide are in compliance with legislations and guidelines set by the concerned authorities, which guarantee superior service delivery and customer satisfaction. In addition to wheelie bins, they also provide storage and handling drums, spill kits, bunded pallets, oil tanks and many other products.



About Yellow Shield

Yellow Shield Products Ltd was set up as Spill Direct Ltd in 2006. Continuing with the immense success and ever-growing demand for waste management products, they launched their new website in 2010 and rebranded as Yellow Shield. All their bins and other products are constructed of high-quality material and designed to be durable and resistant to rust and termites. They have a 25,000 Sq. Ft. Warehouse that stocks over 700 product lines ready for immediate dispatch.



For more information, please visit: https://www.yellowshield.co.uk/



Contact Details



Yellow Shield Ltd

Whetstone Magna,

Leicester, LE8 6NB

Tel: 0800 0324280

Email: sales@yellowshield.co.uk