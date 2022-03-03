Yellow Shield Offers Liquid Storage Products to Safely Store and Dispense All Types of Liquids

Leicester, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/03/2022 -- A well-renowned supplier of environmental control, Yellow Shield offers liquid storage products to help customers safely store and dispense all types of liquids. The liquid storage products they provide are ideal for almost any business using hazardous materials and can help protect the environment. Their bunded storage selection act as a barrier between any spilled or leaked liquids and the indoor or outdoor environment of your worksite, with sumps and trays capturing any liquids which occur within the unit. They have an excellent range of bunded storage available for the purpose of keeping hazardous materials in any work area, no matter if this is outdoors or indoors.



Their liquid storage units make the ideal location for storing highly flammable liquids, chemicals, petroleum mixtures and other materials which are hazardous to your health. The company offers a plethora of liquid storage products including drum storage, IBC storage, chemical stores, general purpose stores, bunded fuel tanks, bunded oil tanks, storage bins, grit bins, and many more. Commercial spaces and businesses looking to buy liquid storage products can check out Yellow Shield's website for more information.



Talking about their liquid storage products, one of the representatives from the company stated, "We offer a variety of bunded storage products for maintaining safety and security along with environmental sustainability. Each of our products is strictly monitored for quality before getting approval for further sale and distribution. We believe in smooth customer service, value for money solutions, and fast delivery. Our team dedicatedly works to maintain manufacturing standards and regulations compliance."



Yellow Shield is one of the most sought after suppliers of waste management products in the UK. The company pride itself on our reputation as the leading UK supplier of liquid storage and other industrial containers, units, cabinets and sheds. The company has gained a massive customer base in the country for providing waste management products at highly competitive prices.



About Yellow Shield

Yellow Shield Products Ltd was set up as Spill Direct Ltd in 2006. Continuing with the immense success and ever-growing demand for waste management products, they launched their new website in 2010 and rebranded as Yellow Shield. All their bins and other products are constructed of high-quality material and designed to be durable and resistant to rust and termites. They have a 25,000 square feet warehouse that stocks over 700 product lines ready for immediate dispatch.



For more information, please visit: https://www.yellowshield.co.uk/



Contact Details



Yellow Shield Ltd

Whetstone Magna,

Leicester, LE8 6NB

Tel: 0800 0324280

Email: sales@yellowshield.co.uk