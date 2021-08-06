Yellow Shield Offers Spill Containment Solutions Helping Businesses Control and Protect the Surrounding Environment

Leicester, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/06/2021 -- A leading provider of wheelie bins, Yellow Shield offers spill containment products to help businesses and organisations control and protect the surrounding environment. Their innovative and comprehensive products are designed to help companies prevent spillage from harming employees, the public and the environment. They are dedicated to helping businesses across the UK with their spill control needs as spill control is a legal requirement for companies who handle, transport, store or produce quantities of liquids. Their spill containment products are used in many different industries such as aerospace, automotive, chemical processing, manufacturing, transport & logistics and storage.



The company offers a plethora of spill containment products including spill pallets & bunds, flood protection, drip trays, overpacks, drain protection and many more. Their flexible spill containment products prevent spills from entering drainage systems and the surrounding environment. Businesses looking to buy spill containment products can check out Yellow Shield's website for more information.



Yellow Shield is one of the most sought after suppliers of waste management products in the UK. The company has gained a massive customer base in the country for providing waste management products at highly competitive prices. In addition to spill containment products, the organisation also offers a plethora of other products including bunded storage, wheelie bins, water leak management, PPE, home & garden, and many more.



Talking about their spill containment products, a representative from the company stated, "Spill containment is now a vital part of helping businesses and organisations control and protect the surrounding environment, public and employees from potential hazardous spillages and leaks. Our secondary containment systems will make sure you comply with current health and safety legislation, which states that all fuels and oils stored in containers over 200 litres must be contained on or within secondary containment units."



About Yellow Shield

Yellow Shield Products Ltd was set up as Spill Direct Ltd in 2006. Continuing with the immense success and ever growing demand for waste management products, they launched their new website in 2010 and rebranded as Yellow Shield. All their bins are constructed of high quality material and designed to be durable and resistant to rust and termites. They have a 25,000 Sq. Ft. Warehouse that stocks over 700 product lines ready for immediate despatch.



