Yellow Shield Offers Water Leak Management Kits to Protect Residential and Commercial Spaces from Damage

They offer a wide range of water leak management kits such as flood cubes, flood barriers, roof drip diverters, plumber pads, and more. Their kits help avoid excessive water damage to roofs, walls, equipment, and other items close to leakages, thereby enhancing their service life. Their leak management products are built following the highest industry standards and are compliant with the regulations imposed by governing authorities, which is a guarantee of superior performance and customer satisfaction.



Talking further about their water leak management systems, a representative of the company stated, "Our range of Water Leak Management products are designed to assist homes, businesses & tradesmen protect properties from the lasting damage caused by invasive leaks and flooding. With the increased levels of heavy rainfall in the UK, floods are proving to devastate more and more commercial & residential properties."



Yellow Shield is a popular dealer of environmental control and waste management equipment and has a massive customer base across the UK, due to their quality products available at competitive prices. They have customer satisfaction, value for money, and fast delivery at the core of their values, which is a key reason behind their popularity. In addition to water leak management kits, they also provide other products like wheelie bins, oil spill kits, bundled storage, chemical spill kits, and more.



About Yellow Shield

Yellow Shield Products Ltd was set up as Spill Direct Ltd in 2006. Continuing with the immense success and ever-growing demand for waste management products, they launched their new website in 2010 and rebranded as Yellow Shield. All their bins and other products are constructed of high-quality material and designed to be durable and resistant to rust and termites. They have 25,000 square feet warehouse that stocks over 700 product lines ready for immediate dispatch.



For more information, please visit: https://www.yellowshield.co.uk/



Yellow Shield Ltd

Whetstone Magna,

Leicester, LE8 6NB

Tel: 0800 0324280

Email: sales@yellowshield.co.uk