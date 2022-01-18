Yellow Shield Provides an Exclusive Range of Wheelie Bins for Use in Homes and Offices

Leicester, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/18/2022 -- Yellow Shield, a trusted online supplier of environmental control and waste management equipment and resources, offers a wide collection of wheelie bins ideal for use in the industrial, commercial and domestic sectors. Their selection of wheelie bins are available in different sizes, capacities, and colour options including red, blue, green, yellow and grey. In addition, the store also provides a range of accessories along with their wheelie bins such as fitted locks, paper slots, and bottle bank lids.



The wheelie bins offered by Yellow Shield are manufactured with high-density polyethylene incorporating the cutting-edge technology and quality tested on various stringent parameters to ensure they can withstand even the harshest of the weather conditions, harmful UV rays, and extreme temperatures, without any wear or tear. What else, the online store even provides free delivery to UK Mainland, along with discounts on multiple purchases.



The wheelie bins they have in stock include 75 Litre Wheelie Bins, 500 Litre Wheelie Bins, Yellow Wheelie Bins, Clinical Waste Bins, etc. Moreover, all the wheelie bins meet British manufacturing standards and allow easy handling and great mobility even when fully loaded.



One of the representatives of Yellow Shield stated, "With a comprehensive choice of accessory options and recycle bin add-ons you are now able to configure your own wheelie bin. All our wheelie bin prices are checked regularly to ensure we bring you the lowest priced wheelie bins on the web. All of our two wheeled bins are available with free delivery."



Yellow Shield is one of the leading suppliers of a wide range of waste management products in a variety of specifications. Each of their products is stringently quality monitored before being approved for sale and distribution. Their core beliefs are customer service, speed of delivery and value for money. They strive hard to make their customers satisfied with fast and easy delivery.



About Yellow Shield

Yellow Shield Products Ltd was set up as Spill Direct Ltd in 2006. Continuing with the immense success and ever-growing demand for waste management products, they launched their new website in 2010 and rebranded as Yellow Shield. All their bins and other products are constructed of high-quality material and designed to be durable and resistant to rust and termites. They have a 25,000 square feet warehouse that stocks over 700 product lines ready for immediate dispatch.



