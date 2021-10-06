Leicester, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/06/2021 -- A leading supplier of waste management and control equipment, Yellow Shield provides spill control kits to contain and control accidental spillages. Their products are best suited to protect employees, surroundings, and the environment from the harmful effects of chemical and oil spillages and are manufactured from high-grade materials and undergo a series of strict quality checks.



They offer a wide range of spill control products ranging from cleaners, absorbents, chemical spill kits and more that are quite essential for businesses that handle, store or transport chemicals and other hazardous mixtures at the worksite. Their products can prevent accidental spills and effectively prevent chemicals from entering drainages, contaminating water supplies and other undesirable outcomes. Apart from spill kits for containment, they also provide wheelie bins, bunded oil tanks, home, and garden products and much more.



Yellow Shield is a well-renowned supplier of waste management and spill control products and has a significant customer base across the UK. Available at competitive prices, their products are of the highest quality, ensuring safety of the environment and the employees from accidental chemical spillage. Their products and services are compliant with legislations and guidelines set by the concerned authorities, which guarantee superior service delivery and customer satisfaction.



Talking about their spill control products, a representative of the company stated, "We offer a versatile range of cost-effective spillage kits in a variety of formats that are all designed to efficiently clean, absorb and control spillages. We have a spill kit for every eventuality including spills of oil, chemicals and hazardous liquids that could pose a potential risk to the environment."



About Yellow Shield

Yellow Shield Products Ltd was set up as Spill Direct Ltd in 2006. Continuing with the immense success and ever-growing demand for waste management products, they launched their new website in 2010 and rebranded as Yellow Shield. All their bins and other products are constructed of high-quality material and designed to be durable and resistant to rust and termites. They have 25,000 Sq. Ft. Warehouse that stocks over 700 product lines ready for immediate dispatch.



For more information, please visit their website: https://www.yellowshield.co.uk/



