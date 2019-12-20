Yellowbird Offers Transportation for Volunteer Groups Looking to Make a Difference in 2020

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/20/2019 -- The Yellowbird Bus Company is currently taking reservations for church bus rentals in Philadelphia, PA. With Martin Luther King Jr. day on the horizon, many churches, youth groups, and community organizations are currently planning events to celebrate the occasion. Yellowbird would like to offer safe and efficient transportation for all congregations and communities involved in celebrating this important day for American civil rights. Their team has recently advised on the benefits of bus travel for volunteer groups.



Bus travel offers a safe and organized way to transport all volunteers from location to location. All the buses at Yellowbird Bus Company are fully insured and safety compliant to the strictest regulations. Event organizers can feel safe in the knowledge that all their volunteers are under one roof as they travel to and from a venue.



Saving time is critical when traveling back and forth to an event and can help to make the day a success. Yellowbird's drivers have been on time for over thirty years, and they're still on time today. Their team operates over 100 buses, so there is no shortage of space for organizations that plan to make a huge event happen.



Another benefit of traveling with Yellowbird is the sense of community that can be felt on these buses. Not only have they served the Philadelphia area for over thirty years, but they help to move and integrate communities. Isn't that what the whole civil rights movement stood for? Any organizations in need of church group bus rentals in Philadelphia for January 20th, 2020 (Martin Luther King Jr. Day), or any other occasion, visit https://yellowbirdbus.com/ today.



About YellowBird Bus Company

With over three decades of experience providing world-class transportation services, YellowBird Bus Company ensures that every ride meets safety regulations and traveling expectations. The company operates with a full fleet of over a hundred buses, all operated by trained drivers. At the most reasonable rates, YellowBird Bus Company provides transportation for all types of occasions, such as sports games, senior trips, weddings, church gatherings, ski trips and more.