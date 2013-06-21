YellowJacketCase.com Launches iPhone Case with Integrated Stun Gun

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/21/2013 -- YellowJacketCase.com has garnered a great deal of attention as a leader in self defense. They have recently come into the spotlight as a result of producing an iPhone case that provides protection phone’s with a built in powerful stun gun. This unique device has been regarded as an extremely valuable self defense tool for iPhone owners.



The case fits around the iPhone in a durable casing to prevent mishaps but unlike a typical case, it can emit an electrifying 650k volt shock to an assaulter. The stun gun is concealed inside the case for discretion.



For the owner’s protection, the case is equipped with several safety features to protect against accidental discharge. The Yellow Jacket Case can be charged simultaneously while charging the phone. The battery inside the case also serves as an extra battery reservoir for the phone, effectively doubling the phone’s battery capacity.



A spokesperson for the website said: “The fantastic thing about integrating a stun gun with the iPhone is ease of access. People are prone to leaving the house without their self defense tool, or leaving it buried at the bottom of a handbag. That never happens when the phone and the stun gun are the same device. A cell phone stun gun is always there when needed. Sadly smartphone users are often the victims of crime. Criminals tend to target the phone. By turning the phone into a weapon, it stops smartphone users from seeming like an easy target for criminals.”



As the crime rate continues to increase in the modern world, authorities are unable to control recent surges in violent crimes, especially against women. Individuals are forced to take their own protection seriously, especially in inner city areas. More people than ever are carrying stun guns, tasers and other self defense weaponry.



Currently, Yellow Jacket is available for the iPhone 4 and 4s models and will be launching new models for the iPhone 5 and Samsung Galaxy S3 and S4 later this year.



About YellowJacketCase.com

YellowJacketCase.com is a website that sells a smartphone case that houses a stun gun and a battery backup, to be used for self-defense. For more information please visit http://www.YellowJacketCase.com