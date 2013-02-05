Yelo Announces Mobile Calling App, Yelo Is to Calling What WhatsApp Is to SMS

Hong Kong -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/05/2013 -- A new international calling app called Yelo has been launched today on the Apple App store and Google Play. Yelo will enable millions of users across the Android, iPhone and iPad platforms to make low cost, high quality calls to landline and mobile phone numbers in more than 200 countries.



International calling, roaming and SMS have been cash cows for operators for many years. In the near future most smartphones will have free mobile broadband at home, in the office and at public places through WiFi networks. These developments allow Yelo to develop an app that will do to mobile calling what WhatsApp did to SMS on mobile phones. The uptake of WhatsApp and other mobile apps proof consumers are open for change when lower cost and great service are offered.



Yelo aims to become one of the most comprehensive solutions on the market for low-cost calling. With Yelo, users will save up to over 90% compared to leading operators and service providers such as Vodafone, AT&T, T-Mobile, SkypeOut, Jajah, and Rebtel.



“GSM users on unlimited data plan (3G) or using WiFi are not even touching their phone bill when using Yelo.” Said Philippe Joly, co-founder of Yelo



Unlike other applications allowing for free calls but between users of the same App, Yelo allows its users to call any number, either mobile or fixed landline, anywhere in the world. The recipient of the call does not need to own a smartphone, install any app or even be online.



Key Features and Benefits:



- Call any phone numbers: Call anyone, anywhere, on their regular mobile phone or fixed landline number in over 200 countries.



- Cheap calls: When travelling connect to a WiFi hotspot and make calls at local rates. Yelo offers up to 90% lower rates (international calling/roaming) than mobile operators (e.g. Vodafone, AT&T,..) and 50% lower rates on average compared to other services (SkypeOut, Jajah, Rebtel...).



- Multi Platform: Android, iPhone, iPod Touch, and iPad (Blackberry coming soon).



- Native Contact list/Phonebook: Users simply select any of their contacts and start calling.



- Supported Networks: Yelo works on WiFi and 3G GSM networks.



- No Contracts : Users simply install the free Yelo calling App, add some credits and pay as they go.



- Great Quality: Using the most advanced voice and VoIP technologies Yelo is able to offer crystal clear quality of calls.



Pricing and availability

The Yelo mobile calling app is available for free on the Apple app Store for iPhone, iPod Touch and iPad and on Google play for Android.



About Yelo

Yelo is a product of Yeloworld an early stage technology startup founded by a team of seasoned technology entrepreneurs with a track record of successful companies in Hong Kong and The Netherlands.



Yelo is a cross platform mobile calling app, which allows users to call landlines and mobile phones globally, at extremely low rates. Yelo is currently available for iOS and Android.



