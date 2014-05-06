Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) Investor Alert: Investigation Concerning Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2014 -- An investigation on behalf of investors in Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) shares was announced over potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain officers and directors at Yelp Inc.



Investors who purchased shares of Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Yelp officers and directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



On April 2, 2014 an article stated that according to a spokesperson for Yelp Inc the company receives roughly six subpoenas monthly, some of which seek the names of anonymous users. On the same day the Federal Trade Commission (“FTC”) disclosed on its website that it received 2,046 complaints about Yelp Inc from 2008 through March 4 of this year, noting that its disclosure was part of a Freedom of Information Act request. Shares of Yelp Inc declined from $81.24 per share on April 2, 2014, to $64.92 per share on April 4, 2014.



On May 2, 2014, NYSE:YELP shares closed at $59.76 per share.



Those who purchased shares of Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Trevor Allen

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com