Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/30/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Yervoy (Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer) - Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022 market report to its offering

Yervoy (Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer) - Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022



Summary



Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) is the most common lung cancer, and the second-most common cancer in men and women. Historically, the treatment paradigm has centered around chemotherapy. However, the launch of targeted therapies for patients with specific biomarkers has begun to fragment the NSCLC treatment landscape into smaller niche patient populations. Over the forecast period, this trend will continue with the launch of multiple new drugs in several new drug classes to address the high unmet need among NSCLC patients, and provide new treatment options for previously underserved populations. Launch of premium-priced drug candidates combined with increasing incident cases of the disease will be major drivers of growth in the major markets.



BMS Yervoy (ipilimumab) is a fully-human anti-CTLA4 monoclonal antibody that is under investigation as a first-line combination therapy with paclitaxel and carboplatin in squamous NSCLC patients. It is delivered intravenously. Yervoy has been approved by the FDA and the EMA since 2011 for use in unresectable or metastatic melanoma. Yervoy is an immunomodulatory therapy that promotes activation of anti-tumor immune responses.



Scope



- Overview of NSCLC, including epidemiology, etiology, symptoms, diagnosis, pathology and treatment guidelines as well as an overview on the competitive landscape._x000D_

- Detailed information on Yervoy including product description, safety and efficacy profiles as well as a SWOT analysis._x000D_

- Sales forecast for Yervoy for the top nine countries from 2012 to 2022._x000D_

- Sales information covered for the US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK, Japan, India and China.



Reasons to buy



- Understand and capitalize by identifying products that are most likely to ensure a robust return_x000D_

- Stay ahead of the competition by understanding the changing competitive landscape for NSCLC_x000D_

- Effectively plan your M&A and partnership strategies by identifying drugs with the most promising sales potential_x000D_

- Make more informed business decisions from insightful and in-depth analysis of Yervoy performance_x000D_

- Obtain sales forecast for Yervoy from 2012-2022 in top nine countries (the US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK, Japan, India and China)



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/143135/yervoy-non-small-cell-lung-cancer-forecast-and-market-analysis-to-2022.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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