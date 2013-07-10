YesPPIClaims.com Offers One of the Lowest Rates at 12% for PPI Claims

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/10/2013 -- YesPPIClaims.com, a trading style of Claims Thru Us Limited, is offering its PPI claims service at one of the lowest rate of merely 12% which is nearly half of what other service providers charge. Claims Thru Us Limited has been offering its service since 2005, making them a highly experienced organization in the PPI claims industry. The company also follows a No Win No Fee policy and has no upfront fees.



There has been increasing number of PPI claims, after media has shed the light on one of the biggest scandals of all time in the insurance industry. With estimate of a whopping total bill of £25 billion for PPI compensation, mis-sold PPIs have tainted the image of leading banks that have now been ordered to set aside a fixed lump sum to pay back their clients. Leading organizations such as Lloyds TSB, Black Horse Finance, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, HSBC, RBS, NatWest, Lombard, Mint, Churchill, Direct Line, Barclays and many more are held responsible for mis selling Payment Protection Insurance to their customers.



Even though PPI claims can be applied for by the customers themselves, hiring a professional organization that specializes in this service has proven to be more successful. PPI Claims specialists like Claims Thru Us Limited understand the ins and outs of the claiming process and ensure that topmost possible amount has been claimed back. Claims Thru Us Limited having been in the industry for past 8 years has successfully helped many people claim back their mis-sold PPIs, even those who were unaware that they even had payment protection insurance.



Apart from offering one of the cheapest rates, the company’s No Win No Fee policy and zero upfront fees displays the confidence it has in claiming PPIs and represents its priority of satisfying their customers first. Additional information regarding their service, PPIs in general or latest news on PPI can be accessed through their website which also acts as a useful resource. In case there is confusion whether an individual has PPI or not, the company offers its help in discovering the policy details and even provides guidance on how to claim back the mis-sold PPI.



About Claims Thru Us Limited

