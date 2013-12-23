Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/23/2013 -- T3 Advisors, a national real estate firm, is pleased to announce that its client, Yesware, is moving its headquarters to 75 Kneeland Street in Boston. Having recently secured $14.7M in funding from Google Ventures, IDG Ventures, Battery Ventures, Foundry Group, and Golden Venture Partners, Yesware sought a larger space that would not only accommodate their rapid growth plans but also a location and office environment that would align with the company’s mission and values.



Yesware, a venture-backed email productivity company that helps salespeople close more business, is moving to a 15,088 square foot space at 75 Kneeland Street. As a result of its recent funding to enable this expansion and a desire to create a space reflective of its corporate culture, the company engaged T3 Advisors to select a location that meets the company’s needs. T3 Advisors has partnered with Yesware since 2011 when they migrated from Dogpatch Labs to their most recent office space at 109 Kingston Street in Boston. With the knowledge and understanding of the company’s history, growth plan, processes and performance requirements, T3 had the necessary insights to determine the location, buildings and landlords that would enable Yesware to recognize their vision for a high performance workplace. Once the location was selected, T3 Advisors negotiated on behalf of its client to solidify the real estate deal.



“It’s clear that Yesware is in the midst of explosive growth and we are really excited to be a part of this next chapter in the company’s evolution,” said Jon Frisch, vice president at T3 Advisors. “With this relocation, Yesware is creating something much more important than an office space; the company is recognizing its vision for a productive, engaging environment that is truly reflective of their team and company mission.”



About T3 Advisors

T3 Advisors is an innovative, team oriented, collaborative company challenging the traditional norms of commercial real estate. Their rigorous analysis and exceptional service inspires clients to think more strategically about their real estate needs and what it means to create a workspace that cultivates success. T3 Advisors services include real estate brokerage, project management, government advocacy, sustainability, and real estate portfolio management. To learn more about T3 Advisors, go to www.T3Advisors.com.



About Yesware

Yesware is a venture-backed email productivity company that helps salespeople close more business. Integrated into Gmail, Yesware provides email tracking and analytics, customizable sales templates, CRM integration, and more to help salespeople communicate with customers more effectively. Investors in Yesware include Battery Ventures, Google Ventures, Foundry Group, Golden Venture Partners, and IDG Ventures. Learn more at http://www.yesware.com.