Yiannis Argyropoulos Starts Kickstarter Campaign to Fund His Unique Venture MP - "Experimental" Fashion Design

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/28/2013 -- Fashion for MP is the highly volatile aspect of attire and behavior—the latest look and comportment at any one time. It is a transformative concept or social ideal (not necessarily just reflective). Shaping and reshaping the body, it is an active and material demonstration of change, the nature of its visibility inextricable from social and cultural experiences. The other point is that fashion is inseparable from the industry in which it is made and more recently. the commercialization of its marketing and promotion.



Yiannis believes fashion is a form of dress. So, the term dress encompasses all attire, irrespective of economic factors or class. His view is that one can’t fully understand the workings and nature of fashion unless one takes into account the wider processes of dressing. It has been said that fashion is where ‘costume’ and ‘dress’ converge but Yiannis doesn’t think that fashion should be thought of in this way.



MP is looking to create a new "out-of-order" fashion business. The goal of this campaign for Yiannis is to expand his brand creatively and commercial power. With the funds they are getting new technologies, fund promotion through new technologies (Social, Google, Media, etc) and open their new official showroom/store. This store will be a Digital Showroom with technological tools such as iPads to design customers’ needs in their patterns, Digital Mirror to digitally try on their collections etc. Finally, they are looking to hire people as international and national sales agents to expand their sales mostly at wholesale.



This project will only be funded if at least£80,000 is pledged by Friday Jan 24, 2:06pm EST.



Kickstarter Page: http://kck.st/1jHY9qH