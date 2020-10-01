Yieldnodes Project Unlocking Investment Opportunities

Riga City, Latvia -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/01/2020 -- Global investors have been struggling to make ends meet due to the recent unfortunate economic crisis caused by the Coronavirus pandemic. The situation is so gloomy that investors are failing to save their invested capital, let alone get any returns on investments.



With investors losing their confidence in centralized institutions and banks, they are slowly moving towards their decentralized alternatives. The expansion of blockchain technology over the last decade has created several new opportunities for investors to make a good return on investments.



Not getting confused with investing in cryptocurrencies and digital assets which are notorious for market volatility. This article is going to address and shine some light on something that is even more concrete and substantial.



YieldNodes: Unlocking Investment Opportunities Through Masternoding Services



The blockchain-based economy provides investors several other ways of earning money apart from crypto investments. Yieldnodes is one such multi-tiered investment program that leverages the use of blockchain technology.



In essence, Yieldnodes helps generate profits by bringing together different sequences of Masternoding, price gains, and other similar services that work together to help garner the desired results.



Yieldnode also boasts a dedicated exchange platform and a shopping arena that runs with cryptocurrencies. In addition to this, the development team is constantly working to bring better and native solutions for businesses, more services, and large corporations.



The mathematical algorithm embedded into each masternode helps the users generate heavy profits and that too for a continuous time period. Even though the masternode users do not indulge in the trading and staking activities they are still vulnerable to the fluctuations in the market forces.



However, with Yieldnodes, the users can rest assured that the health of this cryptocurrency is regularly monitored and any changes in the pricing are immediately contained which leads to a minimal impact on the user's assets.



Established in summer of 2018, Yieldnodes has accelerated its growth after entering the beta phase in October 2019. Yieldnodes help investors earn a handsome return by using the popular concept of masternoding, price gains and services.



Since its inception, Yieldnodes has been working on providing investors with a stable and sustainable way of earning money. In just five months after its beta testing, Yieldnodes has given investors 101.6% returns despite the current market drag due to the COVID-19 crisis. Mapping this against the annual results, this would translate to an annual return of 122.04%.



Over the last six months, Yieldnodes' performance has outclassed other traditional investments like Gold, Bitcoin, stocks, etc.



Yieldnodes promises its investors a projected 5-15% profits every month. The good thing is that it even provides a guarantee for investors' capital against low performance. If the yield slips below 5% for three consecutive months, Yieldnodes will return investors' deposits along with the profits, if the compounding scheme was chosen.



Understanding Masternoding, the Risks and Contingencies



Over the last few years, a number of crypto projects have come based on the Proof-of-Work (PoW) consensus model, used by Bitcoin. The PoW consensus model involves miners competing with each other worldwide to add new blocks to the blockchain network and earn rewards.



However, in the PoW models, the algorithm for mining becomes more and more intensive as new blocks are mined. Thus, it requires high-end hardware and extensive energy consumption over a period of time. As the mining process becomes capital intensive, it puts the new miners out of the game or restricts their participation.



Another popular way of earning, which Yieldnodes employs, is the concept of Masternode that runs on the Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus model.



Basically, Masternode is similar to all other full nodes which keep the blockchain network live and verify transactions. However, the masternode has tasks and responsibilities that are much higher than the normal full node operators. Masternodes are also responsible for the overall security of the blockchain network.



As a result, Masternode gets higher rewards than their full node counterparts. However, to become a Masternode, one has to deposit a minimum threshold investment and the corresponding number of coins. Thus, as per the Proof-of-Stake model, higher the cryptocurrency higher, higher the rewards.



As per Yieldnodes,



"If you operate the appropriate master nodes and constantly monitor and optimize with clever strategies, extraordinary profits can be realized".



The good thing about Masternode investments is that unlike trading, this is not volatile in nature. Thus, it minimizes the loss of capital as seen in crypto trading. But note that the value of coins earned through Masternodes can fluctuate with the market. With Yieldnodes, the user's personal loan agreement will protect them against any case of extreme loss.



Below are some of the requirements to be a masternode on the Yieldnodes:



Minimum deposit: EUR 500.00

Maximum Deposit: EUR 250,000.00

Duration: 24 Months



The minimum contract period is 6 months. All the deposits made or interest received happen in the USD, EURO or Bitcoins.



Another great thing about the Yieldnodes blockchain is that it accommodates several other masternode and decentralized exchange projects like Sapphire, Heliobank, Heliodor, and Kyanite. Besides, they have also partnered with some of the top players in the crypto industry.



