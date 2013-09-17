Ylang Ylang Beach Resort Introduces New Solar Power Resources

Montezuma, Costa Rica -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/17/2013 -- Ylang Ylang Beach Resort in Costa Rica recently launched a new solar garden project making the resort nearly completely self-sustained when it comes to electricity needs. A collection of solar panels was placed throughout the property to harvest abundant solar energy and convert it to electricity for the resort. The solar garden provides resort guests with most of their electrical needs including lights, electrical outlets, fans and air-conditioning. The resort’s restaurant, bar and front desk also rely on this sustainable energy.



“We are very proud to reduce the impact on the spectacular environment that surrounds our resort,” said the general manager of Ylang Ylang Beach Resort. “By using sustainable energy we produce right here on property, we hope to mitigate our carbon footprint and ensure that our Costa Rica rainforest will be enjoyed by visitors for many more decades to come.”



Ylang Ylang Beach Resort is a secluded beach-side retreat in the Costa Rican jungle adjacent to a nature preserve. Given its unique location, environmental sustainability is of the utmost importance to the resort team. Ylang Ylang Beach Resort is engaged in various eco-tourism initiatives in addition to the solar garden. The resort strives to provide clients with authentic experiences full of smells and sounds of a beautiful jungle oasis – embodying the Costa Rica slogan of “Pura Vida” or “Pure Life.”



About Ylang Ylang Beach Resort

Just a short walk on the beach from the town of Montezuma, this hidden gem thrives with lush tropical gardens, white sand beaches and the stirring beauty and harmony of nature. Couples, families and friends alike have been discovering the family-owned Ylang Ylang Beach Resort since 1989. Ylang Ylang rests outside of the small yet eclectic beach town of Montezuma and provides both ultimate relaxation and exciting adventures. This is the ultimate tropical resort for your romantic vacation. To learn more about Ylang Ylang Beach Resort’s sustainability and to check rates and availability, visit http://www.ylangylangbeachresort.com/.