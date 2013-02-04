Ylang Ylang Beach Resort Rated One of Top Beach Resorts in Costa Rica

Montezuma, Costa Rica -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/04/2013 -- Ylang Ylang Beach Resort was just rated among the top 25 resorts in Costa Rica and Central America by Trip Advisor, and is also rated number one out of 16 hotels listed in Montezuma. The resort is located on the beach in Montezuma, and is a popular romantic honeymoon destination.



In addition to the ratings, the resort also received the Travelers’ Choice award for best service in 2013. The hotel promotes ecotourism in Costa Rica and offers yoga services, travel planning and all inclusive beach vacation experiences



“We are very proud to have received this prestigious honor,” reservations manager Moraya Iacono said. “We constantly strive to provide the best service possible and to ensure that our guests have the experience that they’ve been dreaming of, and we will continue to do so in the years to come.”



For more information about Ylang Ylang Beach Resort and their recent rating as one of the top 25 best hotels of Costa Rica and Central America, visit their website at http://www.ylangylangbeachresort.com/.



Ylang Ylang Beach Resort

Ylang Ylang Beach Resort has been open since 1989, and is located a short walk down the beach just outside of the beach town of Montezuma in Costa Rica. The resort offers white sand beaches, tropical gardens and a beautiful nature experience as well as relaxing spa services and beachside relaxation. Given the tropical location, the resort is a popular destination for honeymooners who want to travel to Costa Rica or have weddings in Costa Rica, and exotic candle-lit dinners are available upon request to help make your trip even more memorable.