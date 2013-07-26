Ylang Ylang Beach Resort Receives Coveted TripAdvisor.com Traveler's Choice Award

Montezuma, Costa Rica -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/26/2013 -- Ylang Ylang Beach Resort in Costa Rica recently received the prestigious 2013 Traveler’s Choice Award from TripAdvisor.com for their excellence in service. Named among the leading hotels in Costa Rica, Ylang Ylang Beach Resort is the number one ranked hotel in service in Montezuma and a favorite among travelers from around the world. Providing a getaway from it all, this secluded jungle resort is ideal for honeymooners and adventure seekers.



“We are honored to be recognized for our service and commitment to an unforgettable guest experience,” said Lenny & Patricia Lacono, owners of Ylang Ylang Beach Resort. “With so many hotels in Costa Rica, Ylang Ylang truly gives travelers and exceptional and authentic experience with the best possible service and amenities that one could hope for in the middle of the jungle.”



Now in its eleventh year, the annual TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice award honors the world’s best hotels, earning their distinction from those who know them best – real travelers. The Traveler’s Choice Awards identify the most outstanding properties worldwide, in several categories. These reviews are from over 60 million monthly users and cover more than 650,000 hotels in 82 countries. As TripAdvisor has continued its growth globally, featuring sites in 30 countries and in 21 languages, the Travelers’ Choice Awards now highlight a broader range of spectacular properties across the globe such as the Ylang Ylang hotel in Costa Rica.



Named after a yellow tropical flower that is said to promote creativity, sensuality, and exuberance, Ylang Ylang Beach Resort is a secluded beach-side retreat in the Costa Rican jungle adjacent to a nature preserve. Guest wake up every morning to the sights, smells and sounds of a beautiful jungle oasis that feels like it is millions of miles away from the stress and bustle of everyday life. Amenities at this Costa Rica hotel include sumptuous breakfasts and exotic candle-lit dinners, a full-service spa, beautifully appointed jungle bungalows, easy access to a nearly deserted beach and leading service.



About Ylang Ylang Beach Resort

Just a short walk on the beach from the town of Montezuma, this hidden gem thrives with lush tropical gardens, white sand beaches and the stirring beauty and harmony of nature. Couples, families and friends alike have been discovering the family-owned Ylang Ylang Beach Resort since 1989. Ylang Ylang rests outside of the small yet eclectic beach town of Montezuma and provides both ultimate relaxation and exciting adventure. This is the ultimate tropical resort for your romantic vacation. For room rates and availability, visit http://www.ylangylangbeachresort.com/.