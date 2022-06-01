YMC America Continues to Improve Purification Processes in Large-Scale Production Implementations

Devens, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/01/2022 -- For over four decades, YMC has striven to provide solutions to biopharmaceutical and pharmaceutical companies that utilize purification processes in the development of drug therapies. The need for a cost-effective approach to purification is essential to increase yields and reach target purity levels.



YMC is once again leading the industry with the Multicolumn Countercurrent Solvent Gradient Purification process or MCSGP. This process is being widely adopted by large-scale enterprises to accelerate production, increase yields, and reduce overall costs in the purification process. Some of the benefits of MCSGP include:



An appreciable decrease in synthesis batches needed (increasing capacity)



An overall reduction in Quality Control analysis and handling processes



Potential reductions in solvent consumption leading to decreased costs during production



YMC will be discussing the MCSGP approach to purification at the upcoming World Biopharma Forum 2022. Representatives from the company will cover the current data available regarding the implementation of this process, as well as the many benefits that have been reported from the companies already utilizing it. In addition, YMC staff will also discuss upcoming iterations of MCSGP that will enable end-users to further increase both yields and purities in peptide and oligonucleotide-based therapies.



For more information about this upcoming event, please visit .



YMC is a pioneer in developing technology that handles the complexities of separation and purification. Their team continues to improve the product line to provide the biopharmaceutical and pharmaceutical industries with cutting-edge technologies to reduce costs, increase efficiency, and boost productivity. Silica-based products like YMC-Pack Pro C18 and other glass accessories will provide effective solutions for countless applications decreasing production time and improving results.



If you are interested in learning more about YMC, you can contact them online or call 1-(888)-341-8380.