Allentown, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/30/2020 -- YMC America describes Minichrom™ BioPro columns in a new two-page brochure. Minichrom™ BioPro columns are polypropylene LC columns packed with YMC BioPro IEX stationary phase material.



The brochure describes how these columns are ideal for use in various bench-scale purification, cleanup, and method development applications involving biomolecules. The content of the brochure goes on to disclose the available column sizes and the specifications of BioPro IEX packing materials.



Specifically indicated in the brochure, Minichrom™ BioPro Columns are available in a range of inner diameters (5, 8, and 11.3 mm) and bed lengths (10, 20, 50, and 100 mm) to accommodate a range of scales and sample sizes. The BioPro IEX resins used in the columns may be either quaternary amino SAX (BioPro Q) or sulfobutyl SCX (BioPro S).



The brochure states that the columns are packed with 20, 30, or 75-micron IEX particles, and are useful in a variety of biomolecule screening, prep, cleanup, purification, and polishing applications.



The Minichrom™ BioPro ion exchange columns are well-suited for IEX separations of peptides, intact proteins, mAbs and other antibodies, nucleotides, nucleosides, and other biomolecules.



Tabular information in the brochure shows the high recovery observed for Ribonuclease A, Cytochrome c, and Lysozyme.



As indicated in the brochure, no special LC hardware is needed. Any low-pressure pump or MPLC system will perform well, as will most typical HPLC systems. The columns are also durable, with the packing material stable at a wide range of pH.



Minichrom™ BioPro Columns can be used, cleaned, stored, and re-used in different applications.



Click here to read the brochure.



Minichrom™ is a trademark of Repligen Corporation.



For more information, contact YMC America by email at info@ymcamerica.com or by phone at 888-341-8380.



About YMC America, Inc.

Established in 1980, YMC America, Inc. is worldwide full-service liquid chromatography company, which offers sales, technical product support, service, application assistance, purification services, contract synthesis and method development.



All YMC products are available worldwide through YMC's network of subsidiaries. This worldwide presence as a full-range chromatography supplier ensures that all YMC products are fully available and fully supported both locally and globally. See: https://www.ymcamerica.com/