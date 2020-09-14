YMC America Describes Separation of mAb by Size Exclusion

Allentown, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/14/2020 -- YMC America describes a size exclusion chromatography column in a 2-page brochure. The column is optimized for aggregates and fragments of monoclonal antibodies (mAb).



YMC-SEC MAB utilizes a dihydroxypropyl stationary phase bonded to a silica gel base. The particle size is 3 µm, and the pore size is 250Å.



Because of the particle size and pore size of the column, YMC-SEC MAB is able to separate aggregates from the mAb monomer and also resolve lower molecular weight mAb fragments.



YMC-SEC MAB is useful across a wide molecular weight range, from 10kDa to 700kDa, to be exact.



YMC-SEC MAB is recommended for SEC analysis of antibody-drug conjugates using organic-containing mobile phases.



The columns characteristically show high reproducibility lot-to-lot and long useful lifetime. They are ideal for both research and quality control applications.



A column durability test displayed in the flyer illustrates no meaningful performance degradation after more than 500 injections (monoclonal antibody analysis).



The flyer also documents the lot-to-lot reproducibility of the columns and shows separations of humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb) and antibody-drug conjugate (ADC).



