YMC America HPLC Application for Sleep Aids Containing Melatonin

Allentown, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2020 -- For analysts interested in the quantitative separation of melatonin and other ingredients in over-the-counter (OTC) sleep aids, YMC has developed a fast and rugged gradient method offering excellent resolution between the compounds, and excellent peak shape and symmetry.



The gradient method uses HPLC water and acetonitrile as the mobile phase components, with no mobile phase buffering. The prototype 10-minute method includes column equilibration and is performed in standard HPLC mode on a 150 mm column packed with 3µm particles.



Melatonin elutes on the YMC-Triart C18 column under mobile phase conditions with 55% acetonitrile; the gradient ramp is used to accelerate the elution of other components under conditions with a higher concentration of organic solvent.



The gradient rate can be easily adjusted to accommodate the resolution requirements specific to the other analytes in the sample. Since the gradient contains no buffers, re-equilibration is straightforward. The ODS stationary phase – YMC-Triart C18 – remains stable and equilibrates quickly under the gradient ramp and step reset cycles.



The column used in the application is YMC-Triart C18, which is an ODS stationary phase based on a porous hybrid particle. Triart is mechanically, thermally, and chemically durable, so columns packed with Triart materials offer application versatility and long life.



It should be noted that the separation of melatonin is performed at 40°C, so the stability of the Triart C18 stationary phase will contribute to long column life. YMC-Triart C18 is also fully scalable for microLC, prep, UHPLC, and conventional HPLC.



For more information, visit https://www.ymcamerica.com/, call 888-341-8380, or email info@ymcamerica.com.



About YMC America, Inc.

Established in 1980, YMC America, Inc. is worldwide full-service liquid chromatography company, which offers sales, technical product support, service, application assistance, purification services, contract synthesis and method development.



All YMC products are available worldwide through YMC's network of subsidiaries. This worldwide presence as a full-range chromatography supplier ensures that all YMC products are fully available and fully supported both locally and globally.



See: https://www.ymcamerica.com/