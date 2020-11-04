YMC America HPLC Columns and Stationary Phases for Bioseparation

Allentown, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/04/2020 -- The YMC product line for biomolecule separations is covered in a 24-page Bioseparation brochure, available for download below.



YMC has amassed many choices for HPLC of biomolecules, including reversed-phase, size exclusion (SEC), hydrophilic interaction (HILIC), hydrophobic interaction (HIC), and ion exchange (IEX). All are covered in the brochure; the presentation includes comparisons of results achievable using different modes of separation.



The 24-page brochure presents information about columns, phases, hardware systems, and other items of interest in biomolecule research and purification. Products for lab scale research are included, as well as production scale prep – helping customers map a scale-up path.



The brochure begins with two column selection guides: one for proteins and peptides, and another for nucleic acids. Both guides offer useful summaries of the considerations for evaluating and choosing the mode of separation best suited to the application.



The brochure details how biomolecules can be analyzed via IEX, reversed-phase, SEC, HILIC, and HIC, as well as what type of information can be obtained from each of these chromatographic modes. The brochure shows results for separation of human serum, mouse monoclonal IgG1, mouse IgG Fc fragment, sugar chains, nucleic acids, oligonucleotides, and more.



YMC offers pre-packed IEX columns in PEEK column hardware with PEEK end fittings. For columns that operate under higher pressures – such as reversed-phase columns for bioseparations – YMC offers stainless steel columns, as well as PEEK-lined stainless steel columns, complete with PEEK frits for an inert separation environment.



Hardware systems, including preparative scale LC systems and glass columns, are also described.



Read the YMC Bioseparations brochure here.



Interested parties can purchase HPLC and UHPLC columns online at https://www.ymcamerica.com/. Contact info@ymcamerica.com or call 888-341-8380 for more information.



About YMC America, Inc.

Established in 1980, YMC America, Inc. is worldwide full-service liquid chromatography company, which offers sales, technical product support, service, application assistance, purification services, contract synthesis and method development.



All YMC products are available worldwide through YMC's network of subsidiaries. This worldwide presence as a full-range chromatography supplier ensures that all YMC products are fully available and fully supported both locally and globally.

See: https://www.ymcamerica.com/