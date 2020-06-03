YMC America Systems, Products, and Media for Prep LC Detailed in 28-Page Brochure

Allentown, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/03/2020 -- YMC products for preparative scale chromatography are described in detail in YMC's 28-page "Preparative Systems" brochure.



In addition to offering many types of separation media used in production scale preparative chromatography, YMC supplies several models and sizes of axial compression columns, fixed bed columns, slurry preparation products, and preparative scale pump and control systems, including explosion proof systems for use in hazardous environments.



Systems include conventional stainless steel designs, which are used for manufacturing scale purification of low MW organic compounds, pharmaceutical products, natural products, agricultural products, and food additives.



YMC also offers systems with non-metallic wetted parts for use with metal-sensitive biopharmaceutical products. Non-metallic systems are suitable for purification of biomolecules such as proteins, peptides, antibodies, and nucleic acids.



Included in the brochure are YMC glass columns for prep applications at lab scale or for pilot scale use.



Conventional stainless steel prep columns are featured with axial compression designs to simplify column packing. Axial compression is an easy way to displace the slurry solvent used during column packing and to promote uniform bed formation free of voids.



YMC offers axial compression columns in a number of sizes, from smaller semi-prep columns used in process development to large production scale systems.



Documentation and support for GMP compliance is also available at YMC.



Find the brochure on the YMC America website at: https://www.ymcamerica.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/Prep-Systems.pdf



Contact YMC America by email at info@ymcamerica.com or by phone at 888-341-8380.



About YMC America, Inc.

Established in 1980, YMC America, Inc. is worldwide full-service liquid chromatography company, which offers sales, technical product support, service, application assistance, purification services, contract synthesis and method development.



All YMC products are available worldwide through YMC's network of subsidiaries. This worldwide presence as a full-range chromatography supplier ensures that all YMC products are fully available and fully supported both locally and globally.



