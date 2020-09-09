YMC America's Family of Chiral Columns Provides Useful Choices for Chromatographers

Allentown, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/09/2020 -- YMC Chiral columns include traditional Polysaccharide phases (Amylose and Cellulose) as well as Cyclodextrin phases and specialty chiral phases such as NEA and SumiChiral.



Columns packed for prep, analytical, or guard column use are available.



YMC Chiral phases can be found in 3, 5, 10, 20, and 50-micron particle sizes — suitable for high-resolution analytical separations on up to production scale purification.



YMC Chiral ART columns (and bulk materials) utilize conventional Amylose and Cellulose Polysaccharide-based phases. YMC Chiral ART Polysaccharide phases exhibit high stereoselectivity and familiar separation behavior. YMC Chiral ART columns can be used for separations of a wide range of chiral compounds, cis-trans isomers, and geometric isomers.



YMC Chiral ART Polysaccharide phases provide traditional, familiar separations:



· Coated Phase — low initial cost and high durability.

· Immobilized Phase — the immobilized phase enables the use of a wider range of solvents.



For prep/purification applications, YMC Chiral ART materials exhibit high durability and high performance even after repeated re-packings.



YMC Cyclodextrin Chiral Phases include three types of bromo-cyclodextrin phases and two phases specifically for preparative isolation of optical isomers. The bromo-cyclodextrin phases can be used effectively alone or in conjunction with reversed-phase media.



YMC NEA (R) and (S) Chiral Phases are chiral polymer-bonded silica gel used for optical isomer separation. Chiral discrimination is based upon the higher-order structure of chiral macromolecules that includes hydrogen bonding, p-p interaction, hydrophobic interaction, etc.



On YMC SUMICHIRAL OA columns, direct separation of various enantiomers can be realized. Enantiomeric separation is achieved via the various diastereomeric interactions such as hydrogen bonding, charge transfer, and host-guest interactions. The columns are offered in Improved Pirkle Type, Ligand Exchange Type, and Host-Guest Type.



Download a copy of the YMC Chiral ART brochure here.



Visit YMC America to learn more about Chiral Separation products and buy columns, or use YMC's phase selector page at https://www.ymcamerica.com/product-page-columns-by-phase/



Also, contact info@ymcamerica.com or call 888-341-8380.