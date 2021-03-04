YMC Application Note Discusses Scale Up of Peptide Purification

Devens, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/04/2021 -- YMC's three-page Application Note highlights the practical steps of method development and scale up for the reversed-phase LC purification of the therapeutic peptide, liraglutide. The Application Note is entitled: Purification of Peptides with Full Flexibility.



Purification is a critical step in devising a cost-effective manufacturing process for peptide therapeutics — the goal being the optimized combination of loadability, recovery, and purity.



The method for the purification of liraglutide (antidiabetic peptide marketed by Novo Nordisk as Victoza®) achieved high resolution using YMC-Triart Prep C18-S under alkaline conditions. The purity obtained for the target compound was 99.5 percent.



Separation of the crude sample appeared to be successful at low to neutral pH, but a co-eluting peak emerged at pH 6.5, and the impurity was resolved at pH 8.5.



Developing a method for peptide purification at pH 8.5 can be difficult due to the instability of typical reversed-phase media at a higher pH. YMC-Triart is a hybrid reversed-phase material that tolerates pH 8.5 (and higher) for the extended/continuous periods required in a manufacturing purification process.



Because of its stability at high pH, YMC-Triart was an ideal choice for scouting during method development, and YMC-Triart was also an ideal choice for production-scale purification of this peptide.



The Application Note shows example chromatograms, as well as the scale-up calculations for liraglutide purification up to over 750 g of peptide per day.



About YMC

YMC is a private life science company headquartered in Kyoto, Japan. Founded in 1980, YMC has 9 affiliates and facilities in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. Over 500 YMC employees are providing best-in-class lab and process solutions to bio/pharmaceutical industry.



YMC delivers and supports these solutions in all major global geographies on six continents.



YMC's focus is on innovation, production, and sales of packing materials, packed columns, and systems for High Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC), Low Pressure Liquid Chromatography (LPLC) and custom purification and custom synthesis.



YMC operates a CMO facility and pilot plant incorporating state of the art simulated moving bed (SMB) purification.



YMC America has been in operation over 30 years serving the Americas. In 2019, YMC acquired the former LEWA Process Technologies (Devens, MA USA) and ChromaCon AG (Zurich, CH).



YMC's intellectual properties, cultivated from many years of experience, will continue to push the limits to create a prosperous future for purification and discovery of small and large molecule therapies.



