YMC BioPro HIC HT Is Designed for Use in High Throughput HPLC Analysis

Allentown, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/26/2020 -- YMC BioPro HIC HT is a durable, reproducible hydrophobic interaction (HIC) phase suitable for high throughput drug-to-antibody (DAR) analysis of antibody drug conjugates (ADCs).



BioPro HIC HT is also useful for fast, high-resolution separations of proteins and biopharmaceutical drugs such as monoclonal antibodies (mAbs).



BioPro HIC HT consists of a butyl (C4) stationary phase bonded to rigid, non-porous 2.3µm hydrophilic polymer particles.



The novel 2.3µm base particle provides fundamentally high mechanical strength, in turn enabling analysis at higher pressures that result from the use of higher flow rates. Resolution and peak shape do not suffer under challenges of pressure and flow, making BioPro HIC HT an excellent choice for providing the speed and reproducibility required in repetitive high throughput analyses.



By enabling the use of higher flow rates, productivity and throughput improvements of 2-3x can be expected, with excellent resolution. Importantly, BioPro HIC HT's optimized surface chemistry and non-porous particle equilibrate quickly and show virtually no carryover, facilitating dependable reproducibility and reliable quantitation.



YMC's novel 2.3µm hydrophilic polymer particle, combined with optimized column packing technology, produces a stable column bed that provides excellent stability under high flow rates and high pressures. This durability results in long column life, with negligible performance degradation over the life of the column.



BioPro HIC HT is commonly offered in 100 mm x 4.6 mm stainless steel columns. Please contact us if in need of other column dimensions. We may be able to provide a custom product for your application.



Read more about YMC BioPro HIC HT at https://www.ymcamerica.com/ymc-biopro-hic-ht/.



Contact info@ymcamerica.com or call 888-341-8380 for more information.



About YMC America, Inc.

Established in 1980, YMC America, Inc. is worldwide full-service liquid chromatography company, which offers sales, technical product support, service, application assistance, purification services, contract synthesis and method development.



All YMC products are available worldwide through YMC's network of subsidiaries. This worldwide presence as a full-range chromatography supplier ensures that all YMC products are fully available and fully supported both locally and globally. See: https://www.ymcamerica.com/