YMC Completes First Phase of Operational Growth Plan in USA

Devens, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/30/2021 -- YMC America has recently completed the successful co-location and expansion of its US business operations at its growing campus in Devens, Massachusetts.



The purpose of the move was to consolidate operations in a single facilities center while adding a much-needed expansion of resources, space, and laboratories. The Devens, MA, location puts YMC America's facilities at the doorstep of the epicenter of the global bio/pharma industry.



Formerly located in Allentown, PA, was YMC America's operations hub and laboratory for stationary phases and columns. The facilities in Devens have always served as home to R&D, design, and manufacturing for YMC America's lab and GMP-scale purification systems for large and small molecules.



The combination of operations unifies teams of like interests. It also positions the company for additional long-term growth.



Already underway is a new lab facility in a recently acquired building adjacent to the current site in Devens. This lab facility will support all YMC America products and serve as a center for conducting short and long-term studies as well as host hands-on customer training.



The company also recently opened a lab in Thousand Oaks, CA.



YMC America provides a range of chromatography materials, columns, instruments, purification systems, and services that enable small and large molecule researchers and manufacturers to facilitate the cost-effective production and QC of next-generation pharmaceutical therapies. This expansion of capabilities will bring closer together the lab/GMP systems manufactured by YMC's bio/pharma systems group and the consumable components of YMC (resins, pre-packed columns, related accessories), leading to a positive impact for YMC customers.



Beyond consolidation, the addition of a new lab building will enable YMC and YMC customers to evaluate and develop processes using the entire suite of YMC purification products. For example, the leading C18 chemistries (YMC-Triart) have recently proven to further enhance the productivity of novel YMC system technologies, including YMC's patented MCSGP technology for continuous purification of peptides, oligos, RNA- and DNA-based therapies, and vaccines.



This strengthening of capabilities in the Americas helps to build on YMC's global leadership in continuous separation/purification technology. In Kyoto, Japan, at its recently opened lab complex known as "Kyoto Works," YMC is escalating R&D of the continuous separation/purification platform in parallel with the expansion at the Devens location.



The YMC Group plans to accelerate the development of the continuous separation/purification business on a global basis by leveraging its manufacturing, R&D, and laboratory infrastructures in Japan, Europe, and the Americas.



About YMC Co., Ltd.

YMC is a private life science company headquartered in Kyoto, Japan. Founded in 1980, YMC has 9 affiliates and facilities in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. Over 500 YMC employees are providing best-in-class lab and process solutions to bio/pharmaceutical industry.



YMC delivers and supports these solutions in all major global geographies on six continents.



YMC's focus is on innovation, production, and sales of packing materials, packed columns, and systems for High Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC), Low Pressure Liquid Chromatography (LPLC) and custom purification and custom synthesis.



YMC operates a CMO facility and pilot plant incorporating state of the art simulated moving bed (SMB) purification.



YMC America has been in operation for over 30 years serving the Americas. In 2019, YMC acquired the former LEWA Process Technologies (Devens, MA USA) and ChromaCon AG (Zurich, CH).



YMC's intellectual properties, cultivated from many years of experience, will continue to push the limits to create a prosperous future for purification and discovery of small and large molecule therapies.