YMC Guard Columns for HPLC and UHPLC Described in Two-Page Brochure

Allentown, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/24/2020 -- Guard columns are used in HPLC and UHPLC to protect analytical columns from the hazards of pressure shock, sample artifacts, and impurities. Sometimes, very costly HPLC and UHPLC columns can be rendered useless by these threats. Guard columns, on the other hand, are relatively inexpensive and can easily be replaced.



YMC America describes its guard columns in detail in a two-page brochure linked below. The brochure contains complete ordering information as well as technical details.



Guard columns from YMC are generally available in all stationary phase chemistries offered by the company, with rare exceptions that are easily addressed by alternate guard column choices.



Some column threats, such as irreversible adsorption, are directly attributable to the chemistry of the stationary phase. Accordingly, YMC points out that it is good practice to pair the guard column stationary phase chemistry to the analytical column chemistry. This also helps to minimize the impact of the guard column on the overall separation.



Guard columns are available for both HPLC and UHPLC. The design of the UHPLC guard column is intended for use at higher pressures and is packed only with 1.9µm YMC-Triart phases, whereas HPLC guard columns are available in a number of particle sizes across the range of YMC's stationary phases.



The details of the guard column mechanical designs differ for HPLC and UHPLC, but both types of YMC guard columns use a cartridge-and-holder design. The reusable holder is installed upstream from the analytical column, and guard column cartridges are easily installed and replaced. Cartridge removal and cartridge installation require no tools, and leak-free installation is achieved finger-tight.



Designed for use with YMC analytical columns, YMC guard columns may also be used with HPLC and UHPLC columns by other manufacturers. YMC provides guidance for stationary phase selection.



The YMC Guard Column brochure can be viewed and downloaded at https://www.ymcamerica.com/downloads/2636_YMC_GuardColumns.PDF.



