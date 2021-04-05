YMC Offers Hydrophobic Interaction Chromatography (HIC) Column for Monoclonal Antibodies

Devens, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/05/2021 -- Hydrophobic interaction chromatography (HIC) is often useful for antibody separations because running conditions are non-denaturing, and differences in protein surface-associated hydrophobicity offer high selectivity.



YMC BioPro HIC BF is a HIC column utilizing a butyl (C4) stationary phase bonded to non-porous hydrophilic polymer (methacrylate) particles.



This HIC phase is specifically designed for fast, high-resolution separations of proteins and biopharmaceutical drugs such as monoclonal antibodies (mAbs), including drug-to-antibody ratio (DAR) analysis of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs).



YMC BioPro HIC BF has been used with successful results on several commercially available mAb drugs with a run time of under 15 minutes.



The high resolution and good peak shape offered by YMC's BioPro HIC BF material enables the detection of small impurities that could be missed when using other phases. Additionally, the use of isopropanol as a modifier helps reduce retention times of highly hydrophobic compounds and is useful for adjusting selectivity and achieving higher recovery.



About YMC

YMC is a private life science company headquartered in Kyoto, Japan. Founded in 1980, YMC has 9 affiliates and facilities in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. Over 500 YMC employees are providing best-in-class lab and process solutions to bio/pharmaceutical industry.



YMC delivers and supports these solutions in all major global geographies on six continents.



YMC's focus is on innovation, production, and sales of packing materials, packed columns, and systems for High Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC), Low Pressure Liquid Chromatography (LPLC) and custom purification and custom synthesis.



YMC operates a CMO facility and pilot plant incorporating state of the art simulated moving bed (SMB) purification.



YMC America has been in operation over 30 years serving the Americas. In 2019, YMC acquired the former LEWA Process Technologies (Devens, MA USA) and ChromaCon AG (Zurich, CH).



YMC's intellectual properties, cultivated from many years of experience, will continue to push the limits to create a prosperous future for purification and discovery of small and large molecule therapies.



See: https://www.ymcamerica.com/